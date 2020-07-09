Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Announces Retail Value Steer Challenge Winners

The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) Retail Value Steer Challenge (RVSC) is the primary fundraiser for the NC Foundation with money raised supporting youth & adult educational programs, scholarships, research & infrastructure projects, history preservation and judging teams at colleges in Nebraska. The 21st Retail Value Steer Challenge began at Darr Feedlot in November 2019 and concluded in early June 2020. Winners in three categories – Average Daily Gain, Carcass Value, and Overall Total Value – were recognized for their steer’s performance.

First place in the Average Daily Gain category was awarded to the steer owned by Shotkoski Hay Company of Lexington, second place went to a steer owned by AL Ranch from Halsey and the third place was awarded to the steer owned by Imperial Beef. In the Carcass Value category, Scott & Karen Langemeier of Stromsburg owned the winning steer, Platte Valley Companies of Scottsbluff received second place and Esch Cattle Company of Unadilla received the third place honors. First place in the Total Value Category was a steer owned by Power Genetics of Arapahoe, second place went to the steer owned by FNBO – North Platte and third place went to West Point Implement & Design.

The NC Foundation would like to recognize the support of Darr Feedlot, Cozad, for administration and feeding of the steers that were entered into this year’s challenge. The Foundation also appreciates Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Bill’s Volume Sales, Inc. for their sponsorship of the Retail Value Steer Challenge and thanks the many donors who delivered or purchased steers for the RVSC. Their support and participation allow the Foundation to fund the many projects and scholarships that benefit our industry.

The Foundation will soon be recruiting for the 22nd Retail Value Steer Challenge and your involvement ensures these programs succeed. Donors receive complete carcass data on their steer or steers and the chance to win prize money. NCF welcomes steer donations by individuals, businesses, groups of individuals or businesses and NC affiliates and participants can donate their own steer or purchase a steer from the Foundation.

–Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation