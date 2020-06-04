Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Scholarship Recipients

The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) is pleased to announce it has awarded $61,200 in scholarships to students furthering their education goals in the 2020-2021 academic year.

“The Foundation strongly believes in the importance of a sound education for tomorrow’s industry leaders and is pleased to be able to provide this funding to these outstanding students to aid in their academic career,” says Mark Jagels, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation. “Due to the generosity of many donors and the success of our Retail Value Steer Challenge fundraising project, the Foundation was able to offer an additional $5,000 in scholarship funds over last years awarded scholarships.”

The 2020 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship was awarded to Renae Sieck of Martell. This premier scholarship is a $10,000 scholarship that was established in 2014 to support outstanding junior, senior or graduate level Nebraska resident students enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry related degree. Renae is currently working on her Master of Science degree at the University of Nebraska in Animal Breeding and Genetics.

In addition to the Beef State Scholarship, the Foundation awarded 47 additional scholarships to the following students:

Madison Adam, Alliance – $1,200 Clarence & Lois Jean Hartmann Scholarship

Lauren Ahlers, Rosalie – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Regan Alfs, Shickley – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Taylor Cammach, DeWitt – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Dana Christen, Steinauer – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Lacie Cruise, Genoa – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Clay Curtis, Royal – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Caitlyn Deal, Sidney – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Ashton Erickson, Wallace – $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship

Jais Ford, Cody – $1,200 Clarence & Lois Jean Hartmann Scholarship

Olivia Fredrick, Amherst – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Kathlyn Hauxwell, McCook – $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship

Brea Hostert, Atkinson – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

TaraLee Hudson, Belvidere – $1,200 Bill Briggs Family Memorial Scholarship

Loyal Johnson, Burr – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Elizabeth Karnopp, Oakland – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Marissa Kegley, Kearney – $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship

Felicia Knoerzer, Elwood – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Korbin Kudera, Clarkson – $1,200 Bill Pullen Scholarship

Weston Kunkee, Lexington – $1,200 Frank & Shirley Sibert Scholarship

George Lee, Elsie – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Malina Lindstrom, Elm Creek – $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship

Kelsey Loseke, Blair – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Carsten Loseke, Columbus – $1,200 Col. Melvin Huss Memorial Scholarship

BaiLee McMillan, Milburn – $1,200 Col. Melvin Huss Memorial Scholarship

Shalyn Miller, Norfolk – $1,200 Cattlemen’s Open Scholarship

Katherine Mohr, Genoa – $1,200 Bill Heller Memorial Scholarship

Taylor Peter, O’Neill – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Bailee Porter, Norfolk – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Laura Reiling, Malcolm – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Tigh Renken, Bertand – $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship

Grant Reynolds, Ansley – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Ralston Ripp, Kearney – $1,200 Donavan Yoachim Memorial Scholarship

Trevor Ross, Callaway – $1,000 West Central Affiliate Scholarship

Rebel Sjeklocha, Hayes Center – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Joseph Sonderman, Columbus – $1,200 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit Scholarship

Jace Stagemeyer, Page – $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship

Issac Stallbaumer, Oconto – $1,200 Cattlemen’s Open Scholarship

Jency Starr, North Platte – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Jacqueline Stauffer, Ashland – $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship

Justin Stengel, Shickley – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Colton Thompson, Eustis – $1,200 Todd Ricenbaw Memorial Scholarship

Lauren Trauernicht, Wymore – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Wesley Wach, Wauneta – $1,200 Bill Heller Memorial Scholarship

James Wetovick, Fullerton – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Jonathan Wetovick, Fullerton – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

–Nebraska Cattlemen’s Foundation