Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Recognizes 2022 Retail Value Steer Challenge Winners

LINCOLN, NE (June 20, 2022) – Earlier this month, the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) Retail Value Steer Challenge (RVSC) winners were honored at the NC Foundation lunch on June 10, 2022, during the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in Valentine.

The Retail Value Steer Challenge raises money to support youth and adult educational programs, scholarships, research and infrastructure projects, history preservation, and collegiate judging teams across Nebraska.

Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation President, Ryan Loeske stated, “We are proud to announce this year’s winners of the 2022 Retail Value Steer Challenge and appreciate all participants who went out of their way to help our next generation of beef cattle producers in their educational pursuits. We would especially like to thank our partners at Darr Feedlot of Cozad who make the administration and feeding of our competing steers possible.”

The Retail Value Steer Challenge is divided into three categories including, Average Daily Grain, Carcass Value, and Total Value. The 2022 RVSC winners with the best performing steers in each category are as follows.

Average Daily Grain

1st – Trotter Inc. of Arcadia

2nd – Faessler Farms of Bridgeport

3rd – Huss Livestock Market, LLC and Lexington Livestock Market

Carcass Value

1st – A steer owned by Rhea Farms, Rhea Cattle and Abiwill, LLC of Arlington

2nd – Benjamin Feedlot of Cozad

3rd – A steer owned by George and Barb Cooksley (Anselmo) and Jacy and Kathie Martindale (Brewster)

Total Value

1st – Pandorf Land and Cattle of Callaway

2nd – Reynolds, Inc. of Lexington

3rd – Equitable Bank of North Platte

The 2023 Retail Value Steer Challenge will begin this fall. The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation welcomes steer donations by individuals, businesses, groups of individuals or businesses, and NC affiliates. Donors can donate their own steer or purchase one from the Foundation. Donors do not have to own the whole steer with options to own 1/4, 1/3 or 1/2 available. To donate, or for more information concerning the NC Foundation, contact Lee Weide, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Secretary at (402) 475-2333, lweide@necattlemen.org or Jana Jensen, NC Foundation Fundraising Coordinator at (308) 588-6299, janajensen@nebcommfound.org .