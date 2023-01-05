Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Scholarship Applications due Feb. 15, March 15

LINCOLN, NE (January 5, 2023) – This week, the Nebraska Cattlemen Research and Education Foundation (NCF) announced they are now accepting scholarships applications for the 2023-2024 academic year from qualified youth in Nebraska with an interest in the beef industry.

NCF President Ryan Loseke stated, “Each year, we are privileged to provide select students with the necessary tools and resources to continue pursuing their interest in the beef industry. NCF scholarships would not be possible without our generous donors who believe in setting up the future of the beef cattle community for success. We look forward to seeing this year’s talented pool of applicants.”

The prestigious Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship awards a $10,000 scholarship to an outstanding college junior, senior or graduate-level student. Eligible students must be residents of Nebraska and be enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry-related degree. The scholarship will be awarded based on student need, Nebraska beef industry involvement including past achievements and future plans, and academics. Completed applications are due in the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation office by close of business on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Incomplete applications and applications received after the due date will be disqualified. Finalists will be invited to a personal interview with the selection committee.

NCF offers numerous other $1,000 minimum scholarships, awarded on the basis of academic achievement, beef industry involvement and goals/quality of application.

Completed applications are due in the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation office by close of business on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Incomplete applications and applications received after the due date will be disqualified. Scholarship recipients must be a high school senior or college student, have a “C” or higher grade point average, and be enrolled or intending to enroll full time in a college or university that offers a bachelor degree, an approved vocation or trade school, or a state accredited junior college.

Refer to the Nebraska Beef State Scholarship application and the general scholarship application for complete selection requirements. Applications are available on the Nebraska Cattlemen website or can be obtained by calling the NCF office at (402) 475-2333.

All scholarship winners will be announced during the Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Midyear Meeting in June 2023.