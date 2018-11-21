Nebraska Cattlemen Host 2018 Annual Convention & Trade Show

LINCOLN, Neb. (November 21, 2018) -The 2018 Annual Nebraska Cattlemen Convention and Trade Show will be held in Kearney at the Younes Convention Center December 4th – 7th. This year's convention schedule is packed full of industry leaders, speakers and educational opportunities for all ages of cattlemen and women.

Cattlemen's College will kick off convention on December 4th and 5th. The event this year will be held at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Ag Pavilion on Tuesday and reconvene at the Younes Convention Center for a second session on Wednesday. The program offers a wide range of speakers that will discuss livestock hauling, beef quality assurance, new technologies and so much more. A sneak peek will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the start of cattlemen's college for participants to interact with speakers and hear what they have lined up to share during their presentations. For a full cattlemen's college schedule click here.

Wednesday will be the start of regular convention council meetings and the 2018 Young Cattlemen's Round-table, sponsored by the YCC Class of 2018. The goal of the round table is to inspire members to get involved in the Nebraska Cattlemen and experience the benefits of the organization. Attendees will be able to discuss what is happening in the beef industry and what it means to them. Wednesday will conclude with the General Session and time to mingle at the Welcome Reception in the Trade Show.

After a full day of committee meetings, the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Lunch and an open trade show, the annual banquet will wrap up the evening on Thursday, Dec. 6 beginning at 7 p.m. As always a few cattlemen will be recognized for their dedication to the industry, great items will be up for grabs during the silent auction and phenomenal food to be enjoyed by all.

The 2018 Convention will come to an end on Friday, Dec. 7 after the Market Outlook Breakfast and the Annual Business Meeting. The entire schedule can be viewed here.