Nebraska Cattlemen Members Adopt Policies at Annual Convention

LINCOLN, NE (December 3, 2021) – Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention policy committees completed their work on December 2nd in Kearney, Nebraska. These committee meetings are conducted twice a year to develop and discuss policy which guides leadership and staff on legislative and regulatory issues brought forth on the state and federal level. This year, numerous actions were taken on policies across the six committees, including confirming interim policy and developing new resolutions and policy statements.

The committees heard from numerous speakers on timely and relevant topics to help inform and guide policy conversations. The Animal Health and Nutrition committee received updates on Beef Quality Assurance and cover crop research. They also heard from Galen Erickson on feeding strategies for a challenging year and Dr. Jared Walahoski gave an update on phenobarbital in rendering. Members reviewed and amended resolutions and policy statements.

In the Brand and Property Rights committee, policy was also discussed and reviewed. Speakers in this committee provided an overview of carbon credit markets and contracts. The Nebraska Brand Committee shared an update on the implementation of LB 572, and NCBA Vice President Todd Wilkinson emphasized the importance of holding the line regarding property rights and the federal government overreach.

During the Education and Research committee, members heard updates from post-secondary institutions, the UNL animal behavior and welfare club, and the US Meat and Animal Research center. Members developed a new policy to support agriculture education curriculum in schools.

The Marketing and Commerce committee welcomed Attorney General Doug Peterson to provide an update on the active and ongoing DOJ investigation into the beef packing and processing industry. Members confirmed interim policy regarding price discovery research, packers and stockyards act, maintaining competitive fed cattle markets, and fair carbon credit markets. New policy was drafted by members to encourage producer packing capacity incentives.

In the Natural Resources and Environment committee, members heard an update on the livestock friendly counties program and trends regarding nitrates in Nebraska’s groundwater. Committee membership discussed and adopted new policies calling for Nebraska Cattlemen to support prescribed burning.

During the taxation committee, members reviewed interim policy that opposes the realization of a capital gains. The committee also heard updates regarding federal tax proposals, the Blueprint Nebraska plan, and the Columbus School Funding plan.

Each year Nebraska Cattlemen Leadership and staff rely on the help of the membership to review and develop policy to ensure the Association’s policy book remains up to date and aligns with beef cattle industry priorities.

–Nebraska Cattlemen