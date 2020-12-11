Nebraska Cattlemen Recognizes the 2020 Top Hands

LINCOLN, NE (December 11, 2020) – Nebraska Cattlemen announces the 2020 Top Hand Club. The Top Hand Club consists of Nebraska Cattlemen members who have dedicated time and effort into recruiting new members throughout the year. To be recognized in the Top Hand Club one must sell a minimum of three memberships totally more than $500 in revenue. These eight individuals performed to that level.

2020 Top Hand Club

Mark Goes, Odell – 29 Members totaling $2,545.60

Brenda Masek, Purdum – 11 members totaling $1,497.50

Dan Kellner, Weston – 7 members totaling $930.00

Andy Dorn, Minden – 6 members totaling $1,392.5

Lewis Coulter, Bridgeport – 5 members totaling $2,352.50

Mark Blackford, Craig – 5 members totaling $612.50

Dan Domeier, Bruning – 4 members totaling $705.00

Troy Carruthers, Kimball – 3 members totaling $667.50

Each Top Hand Club member will receive a custom cap as recognition of their accomplishments. Mr. Goes will also receive a custom jacket for his outstanding efforts.

Membership recruitment is the key foundation to Nebraska Cattlemen. Members recruited 207 new members for more than $46,000 in revenue. The Top Hand Club recognizes those members that are making an impact sustaining the association.

The Top Hand Club consists of Nebraska Cattlemen members who have dedicated time and effort into recruiting new members throughout the year. Photo courtesy NC



–Nebraska Cattlemen