Nebraska Cattlemen to Launch New Market Reporting Service Features

Lincoln, NE (May 22, 2019) – A significant upgrade of Nebraska Cattlemen’s (NC) Market Reporting Service (MRS) electronic fed cattle market information delivery system for producers will debut on June 5 during NC’s Midyear Meeting in Columbus, NE. NC MRS will introduce both Android and iOS smartphone applications during the NC Marketing and Commerce Committee meeting which begins at 10:15 a.m. CT Wednesday, June 5th at the Ramada Rivers Edge Convention Center. The meeting will be open to registered attendees of NC’s Midyear Meeting. Early registration is available until Thursday, May 30th at http://www.nebraskacattlemen.org or by calling 402-475-2333, and onsite registrations will be accepted at the door.

Available exclusively to NC Market Reporting Service subscribers, the new smartphone applications are designed to ensure instantaneous delivery of market information and also streamline subscribers’ ability to communicate with Market Reporting Service staff via efficient “one click” built in email communication media as well as an interactive feature for reporting of cash fed cattle trades. In addition to the Market Reporting Service’s real-time cash fed cattle sales information and market news feed, the apps will also feature CME Group / Chicago Board of Trade futures quotes as well as DTN’s exclusive newly released weather module.

The Market Reporting Service was initiated in the late 1980’s by a group of Nebraska Cattlemen member feedyards and provides an assimilation point for “real time” cash fed cattle bids and asking levels as well as sales prices, terms of trade, and delivery windows for completed cash trades.

The MRS information footprint has steadily expanded over the past three decades through working agreements with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, and the North Dakota Stockgrowers Association. Staffed by analysts with over 65 collective years of Midwest cash fed cattle market experience, and maintaining a network of cattle and beef industry contacts throughout the United States, the NC-MRS market information feed has become increasingly valuable to producers in the region and throughout the country as the core of the fed cattle industry’s price discovery has become increasingly concentrated along the I-80 corridor.

This technology upgrade represents a significant investment on behalf of NC’s Market Reporting Service towards maintaining active price discovery within the region – directly benefiting producers in Nebraska and other Midwestern states as well as the beef cattle production and marketing chains throughout the United States.

Producers unable to attend the unveiling of the NC MRS apps during the NC Midyear Meeting can obtain information by contacting the NC MRS office at 402-475-2333.

–Nebraska Cattlemen