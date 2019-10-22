Nebraska Cattlemen Welcomes Ashley Kohls and Patty Goes as New Staff

LINCOLN, NE (October 18, 2019) – The Nebraska Cattlemen association is pleased to announce the selection of Ashley Kohls as the association’s Director of Government Affairs. Previously, Ashley served for five years as the Executive Director of the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association. She is a graduate of South Dakota State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science and Microbiology.

“I am thrilled to share the policy and regulatory experience I gained in Minnesota with the members of the Nebraska Cattlemen Association.” said Kohls “I look forward to working with members to accomplish the goals of the association on a local, state and national level.”

Ashley Kohls

“Ashley was selected from a very talented pool of applicants. With Ashley having excelled in her previous tenure serving Minnesota beef producers as their executive director, she brings her talent and experience to the Nebraska Cattlemen membership. She is well respected within regional and national policy circles and is an outstanding addition to the Nebraska Cattlemen family,” confirms Executive Vice President, Pete McClymont

Kohls has many years of experience in sectors relevant to the Nebraska beef industry including nutrition, reproduction and animal health; as well as an extensive food safety and quality assurance background.

Kohls will begin her duties on Monday, November 18 and can be reached at 402-475-2333 or via email at akohls@necattlemen.org

Additionally, Nebraska Cattlemen is equally pleased to announce the selection of Patty Goes as an administrative assistant to work with the executive vice president and other staff colleagues in supporting the mission of the members of Nebraska Cattlemen.

Patty Goes

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to be a member of the Nebraska Cattlemen staff.” said Goes. “I have spent the first part of my career being a steward of people and I look forward to assisting those that are stewards of the beef industry. There are not many better places to do this than the Nebraska Cattlemen Association.”

“Patty was selected from nearly one hundred applicants. Her professional background and personal experiences coupled with her passion make Patty an outstanding addition to the Nebraska Cattlemen family. I am confident the members will enjoy working with Patty.”

Goes will begin her duties on Monday, October 21 and can be reached at 402-475-2333 or via email at pattygoes@necattlemen.org

–Nebraska Cattlemen