Nebraska cover crop, soil health conference: Feb. 13

Lincoln, Nebraska, Jan. 30, 2020 — There are many benefits to utilizing cover crops, such as improved soil health and reduced erosion, but the details can present challenges. The Nebraska Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference will provide information to growers who are just getting started with cover crops and to those who have already made them part of their operation.

The conference is 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

“This year’s conference will focus on establishment of cover crops in corn and soybeans during the growing season,” said Keith Glewen, Nebraska Extension educator. “Inter-seeding in some manner is gaining interest throughout the Midwest. We will have boots-on-the-ground growers who will share specific information about their successes and failures.”

Topics and presenters include:

> “Growing a Revolution: Finding the Right Fit with Cover Crops,” Abbey Wick, North Dakota State University;

> “Farming with 2020 Vision in Mind,” Loran Steinlage, FLOLO Farms, West Union, Iowa;

> “Selling Seed in Nebraska,” Steve Knox, director, Nebraska Crop Improvement Association;

> “Accelerating Soil Health Adoption by Quantifying Economic and Environmental Outcomes and Overcoming Barriers on Rented Lands,” Brian Brandt, director of ag conservation innovations, American Farmland Trust, Columbus, Ohio;

> “Review of Cover Crop Demonstrations in Central Platte NRD,” Dean Krull, farmer and University of Nebraska–Lincoln research technologist;

> “Understanding Soil Health, Measuring Success and Reducing Risk,” Aaron Hird, state soil health specialist, and Noah Seim, Merrick County farmer;

> “Thoughts from a First-Year Inter-seeder and Why You Should Give It a Try,” Jay Goertzen, Henderson farmer, and Jennifer Rees, Nebraska Extension educator;

> “Cover Crops by Helicopter: FAQ,” Brent Wulf, owner and chief pilot, Hexagon Helicopters Inc.;

> Cover crop panel — discussion with growers, landowners and consultants.

There is no fee to attend, but participants are asked to pre-register by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at https://go.unl.edu/ice9 to ensure resource materials are available and for meal-planning purposes. Seating is limited. Additional conference information and directions are available at the website above. Those with questions can call 402-624-8030 or email cdunbar2@unl.edu.

This year’s conference is sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Soybean Board, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and the USDA’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.

–UNL Extension