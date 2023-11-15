Nebraska: Crawford Cattle Call, Nov. 4

A beautiful fall day with 65 degrees was great for the 10th annual Crawford Cattle Call held in downtown Crawford Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

The event drew a large crowd throughout the afternoon.

Cattle breeds including Angus, Hereford, Red Angus and Simmental were on display.

Many events were offered to spectators. Along with the penned cattle was a bale decorating contest, livestock judging contest, 18 food and commercial vendors, a photo contest with many entries, live music and other activities.

Crawford resident and chairperson of the event Sam Dyer Edelman commented, “This was a great day! 14 pens of cattle with upwards of 80 head of cattle on display. And the weather was perfect! The volunteers put in hours setting up pens, bringing in wood chips … and then the cleanup. It takes a community to host an event such as this. The sponsorship from area businesses was all I could ask for. A big thanks to all. We look forward to next year!”

32 sponsors from the area helped make the event possible.

Student groups took part in Cattle Call in a variety of ways. College ag students, and also 4-H and FFA members were involved in one way or another.

