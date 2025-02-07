Nebraska Custom Rate Survey for Livestock-Related Services Seeking Participants Now

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability has launched a new survey designed to provide market rate information for the Nebraska livestock industry. Troy Walz | Nebraska Extension

Many farmers and ranchers inquire about prevailing rates for various custom farm services. In addition to the regular biennial custom rates survey, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability has launched a new survey designed to provide market rate information for the Nebraska livestock industry. Producers and operators that perform and provide custom services for others, or that utilize custom services and pay others, are invited to participate in the survey.

Anyone interested in participating in the livestock-related custom rates survey can go directly to the online survey at: go.unl.edu/2025livestockcr All surveys must be submitted by February 28, 2025.

Or if you prefer to complete the survey in print, request a copy at: https://cap.unl.edu/nebraska-livestock-related-custom-rates-survey-sign Nebraska Extension livestock systems educators or county extension office staff may also assist in obtaining a survey or provide the online link.

Services covered in the survey include charges for pasture maintenance, fencing, and trenching services, livestock processing fees and yardage rates, hauling fees, custom feed preparation, haying services, facility and equipment rental rates, manure pumping, hauling, and application charges.

Even if only one or just a few custom services are utilized or performed by an individual operation, providing the rate information for services that you utilize or that you charge is important. Individual survey responses are kept anonymous and confidential. Nebraska state ranges and averages will be published.

By completing the survey, you will help ensure that the most accurate information possible is provided to Nebraska livestock producers and those that provide related services. Plans are to make this a biennial survey, alternating years between the traditional, more crop-related, biennial custom rates services survey and report.

If you have questions about the survey, email or call: Glennis McClure, UNL Department of Agricultural Economics, gmcclure3@unl.edu or 402.472.0661.

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln