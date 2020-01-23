Nebraska Dairy Industry to Convene in Columbus for Annual Convention

(LINCOLN, Neb.) – On February 25, 2020, hundreds of representatives across the dairy industry will gather at the Ramada by Wyndham Columbus Hotel and Conference Center in Columbus, Nebraska, to participate in the 2020 Nebraska Dairy Convention.

The convention will open with a trade show starting at 9:30 am and run through 6:15 pm. Convention attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts on various topics including; Farmers Assuring Responsible Management Version (FARM) 4.0, Midwest Dairy’s new CEO, Molly Pelzer will outline checkoff’s key strategies to drive sales and trust and the afternoon session will feature a panel outlining checkoff’s roll in navigating animal activism.

The afternoon will include the Nebraska State Dairy Association (NSDA) annual meeting, an educational session presented by a key 5-star allied member and a Dairy Girl network event focused on cyber security. Convention attendees will also enjoy an ice cream bar, wine and cheese reception, banquet and awards ceremony. To conclude the day, attendees will hear from Trent Loose, a former radio host, actor and stockman whose life mission is to support, defend and educate consumers about modern day agriculture.

The full convention agenda is outlined below:

9:30-6:15 Trade Show

8:00 Nebraska Dairy Industry Review Board Meeting

9:00–10:30 NE Holstein Association Annual Meeting

10:30-11:15 Session 1: Kim Clark FARM 4.0 Update

11:45–12:15 Lunch, Dairy Checkoff Update

12:15–1:00 Checkoff’s Role in Navigating Animal Activism

1:15-2:45 NSDA Annual Meeting

2:45–3:45 Ice Cream Bar on Tradeshow Floor

3:45-4:45 Session 2: Presented by 5-star sponsor (announced February 2)

4:30-5:30 Dairy Girl Network Event: Cyber Security

4:45 Wine & Cheese Reception

6:15 Tradeshow Vendor booths close

6:30 Banquet Meal, Awards, and Princess Coronation

Keynote Speaker: Trent Loos

For more information on how to be an exhibitor at the convention, please contact Kris Bousquet at (531) 207-4291 or krisbousquet@nebraskamilk.org, or go to NebraskaMilk.org and complete a membership application.

–Nebraska State Dairy Association