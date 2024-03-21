Nebraska Department of Agriculture announces winners of ag poster contest

LINCOLN – National Ag Week is March 17-23, and it’s the perfect time to highlight and celebrate agriculture, Nebraska’s number one industry. To add to this week’s celebration, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is announcing the winners of its annual poster contest. Students in grades 1-6 from all over the state submitted colorful posters depicting this year’s theme, “Ready, Set, Grow!”

“National Ag Week is a chance to give thanks to farmers, ranchers, and the agriculture community for providing the food, fuel, and fiber that we rely on every day,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “The students who participated in this year’s contest recognize and appreciate how agriculture impacts our everyday lives. Youth outreach efforts, like our annual poster contest, help instill a deep appreciation for agriculture in future generations.”

NDA announces the winners of its annual poster contest during National Ag Week to highlight the diversity of Nebraska agriculture and to celebrate the food, fuel, and fiber that farmers, ranchers, and ag industry workers provide. The winning posters and the names of the schools submitting entries are on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/kids.

“NDA teammates always look forward to the poster contest and are amazed at the large number of talented, young artists in Nebraska,” said Vinton. “All the posters we received are winners in our eyes, and I’d like to thank everyone for participating. I’d also like to thank Nebraska parents and teachers for taking time out of their busy schedules to teach young people about agriculture and how important the ag industry is to Nebraska.”

NDA’s ag poster contest is in its 21st year. The posters were judged in three separate categories: first and second grade; third and fourth grade; and fifth and sixth grade. The winners will receive a certificate and letter from Gov. Jim Pillen and NDA Director Sherry Vinton.

In the First and Second Grade Division:

1st place: Adelaide Brophy, 2nd grade, Chase County Schools in Imperial

2nd place: Lakshanaa Vijay, 1st grade, Cavett Elementary School in Lincoln

3rd place: Ryker Exum, 2nd grade, Chase County Schools in Imperial

Governor's Choice: Risha Singh, 1st grade, Maxey Elementary School in Lincoln

In the Third and Fourth Grade Division:

1st place: Rex Campbell, 4th grade, Mary Our Queen School in Omaha

2nd place: Bailey Prinz, 4th grade, Clarkson Public Schools

3rd place: Ollie Adler, 4th grade, Ackerman Elementary School in Omaha

Governor's Choice: Hope Kling, 3rd grade, Gordon Elementary School

In the Fifth and Sixth Grade Division:

1st place: Sylvie Nieman, 6th grade, Holy Trinity Grade School in Hartington

2nd place: Trevor Czarnick, 6th grade, St. Francis Grade School in Humphrey

3rd place: Meredith Wortmann, 6th grade, St. Rose of Lima School in Crofton

Governor's Choice: Claire Sievers, 5th grade, Randolph Elementary School

–Nebraska Department of Agriculture