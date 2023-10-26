Nebraska Extension Cover Crop Grazing Conference is Nov. 7

Nebraska beef producers and corn growers can enhance their operations by attending the 2023 Cover Crop Grazing Conference on Nov. 7.

Nebraska beef producers and corn growers can enhance their operations by attending the 2023 Cover Crop Grazing Conference. Scheduled for November 7, the conference will take place at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead.



The conference kicks off with registration, refreshments and a trade show at the August N. Christenson Building at 8:30 a.m. Educational programs are from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and include a producer panel session and live field demonstrations.



Nebraska Extension is uniquely suited to bring farmers unbiased and research-based information that will be shared at this conference. The 2023 conference features annual forage production and grazing strategies with keynote speakers Dr. Bart Lardner (University of Saskatchewan) and Dr. Mary Drewnoski (University of Nebraska-Lincoln).



This expo will help first time or experienced farmers looking to fine-tune their cover crop grazing management utilizing cover crops as an alternative forage source. Speakers and panelists will address important issues for Nebraska farmers and ranchers and provides one-on-one discussion with local, private industry exhibitors and sponsors.



Please preregister by Nov 1 at: https://enreec.unl.edu/covercropgrazingconference/ . Agenda, details and map/directions are also at the website.



A $20 registration fee is payable via cash or check at the conference. Or checks can be mailed in advance to 2023 Cover Crop Grazing Conference, Nebraska Extension, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca, NE 68033. The fee covers lunch and refreshments throughout the day. When paying by check, payable to University of Nebraska-Lincoln.



Agribusiness stakeholders are being sought as sponsors and trade show exhibitors. Please contact Connor Biehler at cbiehler2@unl.edu or 402-624-8007 for more details.

More details at: https://enreec.unl.edu/covercropgrazingconference/

–UNL Extension