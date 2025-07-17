Nebraska Extension early childhood educator passionate about building strong families

At a CHIME lesson, Breanna Bounds, left, Jessica Goodrich, Alexia Ramirez, Nebraska Extension Early Childhood Educator and Lead Educator Jackie Guzman, Yuleth Vera, and Rebecca Garcia discuss a creative project with water bottles. The CHIME students are ESU #13 and CAPWN Head Start professionals. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Many Nebraska Extension educators are called to their positions. Jackie Guzman is no exception. She is the Nebraska Extension early childhood educator and lead educator in the Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone 1, located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff.

“It is a purpose, a calling for me. This is where we need to start with parents and children to build a solid foundation, where the children are ready to learn and more apt to graduate,” she said.

A graduate of UNL with a Bachelor’s in elementary education and a Master of Education from Lesley College. Guzman began her career in education at the Scottsbluff Public Schools, where she taught elementary education for 17 years. She has been with the Nebraska Extension for 20 years, initially working in positive youth development before transitioning into an early childhood educator.

“They (University of Nebraska) wanted us to specialize more, the early childhood team, Learning Child Interest Group, asked me to join because of my elementary education background,” she said. The pivotal work developed by the Nebraska Extension involves families, with an emphasis on children from birth to three years, as well as programs for children up to eight years old. “I work with home providers, centers, preschools, and public schools, providing professional development for anyone who works with young children.”

Among the programs Guzman provides to professionals is the CHIME (Cultivating Healthy Intentional Mindful Educators) program. It is an eight-week program that focuses on the person working with young children, providing them with the skills to work effectively with children by first helping themselves through mindfulness.

“It (CHIME) has different areas, including mindful breathing, mindful meditation, mindful listening, and mindful speaking. They (professionals) receive activities for themselves and the children in the classroom.” The participant keeps a journal and comes back to the class to share. The lessons help professionals develop techniques to manage stress. Then they can set children on a path that enables them to positively engage with others. When a child can label and understand their emotions, they are able to self-regulate and are then ready to learn.

Guzman has developed and implemented programs for non-traditional audiences while incorporating traditional 4-H curriculum and methodologies for youth. One such program is embryology, which includes Extension 4-H educators. “I provide incubators, and the farmers provide eggs. There is a curriculum with activities for elementary school children and early childhood/preschool programs,” she said.

To learn more about these programs or others available to you, contact Jackie Guzman at 308-632-1480 or by email at jguzman2@unl.edu .

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln