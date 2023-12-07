Nebraska Extension launching new management training program for meat processors

Lincoln, Nebraska, Dec. 6, 2023 — A new Meat Processing Management Training program offered by Nebraska Extension is designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of individuals in the meat processing industry over a yearlong intensive course that will begin in March.

The program is tailored for owners, managers and management-track employees of small meat processing plants, with custom-exempt and federally inspected plants encouraged to apply. It will offer a blend of virtual and in-person sessions to deepen participants’ understanding of critical aspects of the industry and assist them with working toward a successful and profitable future.

Focus areas will include business operations, using data, retail strategies, regulatory compliance, human resources and more. The course will consist of three in-person meetings, a site visit to each plant by course instructors and monthly online programs that will include typically recorded lectures, live review and a presentation with a producer.

The program is being produced by Nebraska Extension, the Center for Agricultural Profitability and the Department of Animal Science’s Meat Science program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“This initiative represents a significant step in supporting and advancing the meat processing sector, offering a platform for professionals to grow and excel in their field,” said Elliott Dennis, assistant professor and livestock marketing specialist with the Center for Agricultural Profitability.

To ensure effective learning and personalized attention, Dennis said, there is a $2,500 enrollment fee per processing plant, which includes a $2,000 deposit that will be returned to those who complete the program without missing more than two activities or the site visit. Up to two individuals per plant may participate.

More details, a program schedule and requirements are posted on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu/processors . The application is open there until Jan. 20.

This material is based upon work supported by USDA/NIFA under Award Number 2022-70419-38561.

–UNL Extension