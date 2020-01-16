Nebraska Extension Offering Land Application Training Feb. 3 at Bridgeport

The complete list of INITIAL training dates, times and locations are: AINSWORTH, Jan. 28, 9 a.m., 148 W. 4th Street, Courthouse DMV room LEXINGTON, Jan. 29, 9 a.m., 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Extension Office WEST POINT: Jan. 30, 9 a.m., 200 S. Lincoln St., Extension Office GENEVA: Jan. 30, 9 a.m., 1043 G Street, Public Library PLAINVIEW: Jan. 31, 9 a.m., 209 N Pine Street, Public Library BRIDGEPORT: Feb. 3, 9 a.m. MST, 428 N Main St, Prairie Winds Comm. Center ORD: Feb. 5, 9 a.m., 801 S Street – East Hwy 11, Extension Office COLUMBUS: Feb. 7, 9 a.m., 2715 13th Street, Extension Office MCCOOK: Feb. 7, 9 a.m., 1412 W. 5th Street, Comm. Building @ Fairgrounds RECERTIFICATION training dates, times and locations are: AINSWORTH, Jan. 28, 1 p.m., 148 W 4th Street, Courthouse DMV room LEXINGTON, Jan. 29, 4 p.m., 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Extension Office WEST POINT, Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m., 200 S. Lincoln St., Extension Office GENEVA, Jan. 30, 1 p.m., 1043 G Street, Public Library PLAINVIEW, Jan. 31, 1 p.m., 209 N Pine Street, Public Library BRIDGEPORT, Feb. 3, 1 p.m. MST, 428 N Main St, Prairie Winds Comm. Center ORD, Feb. 5, 1 p.m., 801 S Street – East Hwy 11, Extension Office COLUMBUS, Feb. 6, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., 210 E 23rd Street, Pinnacle Bank MCCOOK, Feb. 7, 9 a.m., 1412 W. 5th Street, Comm. Building @ Fairgrounds

LINCOLN, Neb. – Turning manure nutrients into better crop yields while protecting the environment will be the focus of nine Nebraska Extension workshops being held across the state this January and February, including Feb. 3 at Bridgeport.

“The workshops will help livestock producers put to use the nutrient management planning requirements of Nebraska’s regulations and increase the economic value of manure,” said Leslie Johnson, UNL animal manure management coordinator.

Participants who attend the day-long event will receive NDEE Land Application Training Certification. Livestock producers with livestock waste control facility permits received or renewed since April 1998 must be certified, and farms must complete an approved training every five years. In many locations Recertification will be held during the last two and a half hours of the day-long land application training. Other locations are holding the Recertification training as a separate event. Farm personnel responsible for land application of manure are encouraged to attend for either the initial or recertification portion of the training.

In the Panhandle, a workshop is scheduled for Feb. 3 in Bridgeport. The initial training session begins at 9 a.m. MST, in the Prairie Winds Community Center at 428 Main St. For those who need recertification, a training session will begin at 1 p.m. in Prairies Winds Community Center.

The recertification portion of the workshops will consist of a two-and-a-half-hour program including updates on changing regulations and a real-life scenario to determine the best location for land application based on manure’s fertilizer value, transportation costs, weather forecasts as they relate to odor risk, as well as water quality concerns and soil health benefits. Any farm staff responsible for implementing the farm’s nutrient plan are encouraged to attend.

Pre-registration is required for all workshops. The initial training workshop cost is $75 per operation (includes one representative) plus $25 for each additional participant from the same operation.

For those who want to recertify, the cost is $60 per operation (includes one representative) plus $25 for each additional participant from the same operation.

Seating is limited at all locations, so please pre-register at least eight business days in advance of the workshop you’re planning to attend by using the online form at http://go.unl.edu/lat.

The workshops are sponsored by the Nebraska Extension Animal Manure Management Team, which is dedicated to helping livestock and crop producers better utilize manure resources for agronomic and environmental benefits.

For additional information on the workshops and other resources for managing manure nutrients, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Johnson at 402-584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu.

–UNL Extension