Nebraska Extension Seminar April 28, to Educate about horse racing expansion 

Lincoln, Neb. April 6, 2023—Following the passing of the Racetrack Gaming Act through a 2020 ballot referendum, an expansion of the horse racing industry may be on the horizon in Nebraska. An upcoming series of educational seminars by Nebraska Extension’s Equine program is being targeted at those that want to get more involved.

“A Nebraska Horse Racing Awareness Seminar,” sponsored by Fonner Park and Nebraska Extension, will be held on April 28, 2023 at Fonner Park in Grand Island, Neb.

The event will provide an overview on the status of tracks and facilities in Nebraska, the breeding of “Nebraska-Bred” eligible horses, ownership options when getting started, care of racehorses, the importance of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC), and the role of a private veterinarian and the state/track veterinarian.

Speakers include Wally Wolleson, President of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HPBA), Monte Hehnke, racehorse owner, Dave Anderson, a horse trainer with HPBA, Zach Mader, President of the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association (NTBA), Tom Sage, Executive Director of the NRGC and Chairman of Association of Racing Commissioners International (ARCI), Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park, Dr. David Radechel DVM, Nebraska State Racing Veterinarian, and Kathy Anderson, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Horse Specialist.

Races start with first post at 3:00pm, with seminar to follow at 5:30pm. Light appetizers, hosted by Fonner Park, and a cash bar will be available.

Pre-registration is $35 through April 21st at the following link, https://cvent.me/nd8Ql2 . Registration at the door will be $45 via cash or check.

For more information or questions, please contact Kathy Anderson (kanderson1@unl.edu ) or Dani Forster (dforster@huskers.unl.edu ).

– UNL Nebraska Animal Science