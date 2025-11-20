Nebraska Extension to Host Cow Clinics in December

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Prepare your herd early for a successful calving and breeding season. Photo by Maria Tibbets tibbets-cow-calf

A successful calving season does not begin at calving. It begins much earlier, with the management of the cow herd months prior. University of Nebraska Extension will be hosting “Cow Clinics” during December to review some of the basic management factors that can lead to a successful calving and breeding season.

The clinics will cover the how, when, and why of body condition scoring, teat and udder scoring, and forage sampling. Understanding a forage analysis and developing diets for the last trimester will also be a part of the program. A team of Extension Educators and Specialists will lead the discussion and hands-on demonstrations.

The registration fee is $20 per person, and the first 10 who pre-register will receive a free feed analysis.

The Cow Clinics will be offered at the dates and locations below:

December 1 – Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb., Contact Bethany Johnston at 402-336-2760 or bjohnston3@unl.edu . Registration Deadline: November 24

December 2 – Gordon Livestock Market, Gordon, Neb. Contact Brock Ortner at 308-327-2312 or bortner2@unl.edu . Registration Deadline: November 25

December 9 – Beatrice 77 Livestock Sales, Beatrice, Neb. Contact Barry Weber at 402-335-3669 or s-bweber12@unl.edu . Registration Deadline: December 3

-University of Nebraska–Lincoln