Nebraska Extension Zone 1 building and collaborating with communities

Nebraska Extension Zone 1 Coordinator Rob Eirich. Courtesy Photo zone-eirich

The 11 counties in the Panhandle are all part of the University of Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone 1. The zones are umbrellas for extension programs, from 4-H to master gardeners and disaster education. Rob Eirich is the Zone 1 Coordinator and Extension Educator in Scottsbluff. He leads the multiple departments under Zone 1 and builds relationships with local leaders and elected officials. Extension is one of many organizations that collaborates with Career Connections of Western Nebraska, a program for developing and sustaining career paths in rural communities. “Career Connections of Western Nebraska is showing young people there are opportunities and internships regionally, as well as, careers pathways where they have the opportunity to come back and be successful,” Eirich said. “We’re starting to see these young people look for ways to connect with businesses. It triggers that interest of I can do what I want to do here and looking at the opportunities to come back where we need them.”

Working with and connecting with communities is only a part of Eirich’s responsibility. He adds that coordinators of the Zones have duties that can be broken down into three areas. The first is to work with faculty and staff in the various counties of the Zones. Zone 1 includes Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux Counties. He is in contact with County Extension Educators, Assistants, and staff, helping with their professional development and resource needs to best serve local clientele.

The second piece is engaging and connecting with all Nebraskans. “We want to make sure we are meeting them, where they are, with research-based educational resources ,” Eirich said. This includes assessing what resources are needed in each county or community.

Connections and engagement with stakeholders and their communities is the third piece for Eirich and his educators. “Whether it be county commissioners or even our state and national delegates, we are meeting directly with them to share how Extension impacts in their communities,” he said. Meeting a community’s needs may include connecting with other departments within the University of Nebraska System.

Right now, Zone 1 has expertise in eight different program areas in agriculture, from livestock and cropping systems to agriculture economics and 4-H. Plus, community vitality, early childhood, disaster education, food, nutrition and health, and horticulture and landscaping.

“I think our programs are unique and create a niche for extension. We’re local. We want to serve our local clientele.”

–University of Nebraska-Lincoln