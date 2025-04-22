Nebraska Farm Bureau and Congressional Delegation Warn of Looming Tax Hike If 2017 Tax Reforms Expire

LINCOLN, NEB. – Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) and Nebraska’s congressional delegation are sounding the alarm on a looming tax increase that could strike a major financial blow to families, businesses, and farmers and ranchers across the state. As key provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) set to expire at the end of 2025, NEFB is warning that inaction by Congress could devastate families and rural communities.

“The uncertainty surrounding the future of these tax provisions is causing real concern,” said Mark McHargue, NEFB President. “These reforms helped level the playing field for agriculture. Losing them would hit producers hard at the worst possible time.”

The TCJA, signed into law during the Trump administration, made significant changes to the federal tax code—including provisions that were especially beneficial to agriculture and other family businesses. For many farm and ranch families, it meant lower tax rates, higher estate tax exemptions, and greater flexibility in managing income and business deductions. But unless Congress acts, many of those provisions are set to sunset at the end of 2025, returning tax law to pre-2017 standards.

Estate Taxes Could Return to Center Stage

One of the biggest concerns among farm and ranch families is the potential roll back of the estate tax exemption, often referred to as the “death tax.” The TCJA temporarily doubled the indexed for inflation estate tax exemption to now over $13.9 million per person (over $27.9 million for couples), allowing most family farms to pass from one generation to the next without triggering a tax bill. However, if the exemption reverts to its 2017 level—around $5.5 million—it could force some families to sell land or assets just to pay the tax.

“Land values in Nebraska are high, and many family farms and ranches could be subject to the estate tax again if the exemption drops. Farm and ranch families work to build something to pass down. This could threaten that,” said McHargue.

Pass-Through Deductions at Risk

Also on the chopping block is the 20% qualified business income (QBI) deduction for pass-through entities such as sole proprietorships, partnerships, and S-corporations—common business structures in agriculture. The deduction has helped farmers reduce their taxable income and reinvest in their operations. If the QBI deduction expires, those same farms could see a substantial jump in their federal tax liability.

“We’re already working on tight margins with input costs and interest rates continuing to be at high levels,” said McHargue. “Losing these tax provisions would hit us hard at a time when we can least afford it.”

Another important provision at risk is bonus depreciation, which allows farmers to reduce the cost of new and used equipment in the year it’s purchased. The TCJA temporarily expanded this benefit to 100%, encouraging investment in updated machinery and infrastructure. But bonus depreciation is already phasing down, and unless extended, it will fully be sunset by 2027.

“Bonus depreciation helped us modernize our equipment without killing our cash flow. Losing that would make upgrades a lot harder,” McHargue emphasized.

Nebraska Farm Bureau Calls for Action

With the clock ticking, the Nebraska Farm Bureau and its congressional delegation is calling on Congress to extend these important provisions and avoid what they describe as a “tax hike on working families.”

“The expiration of the TCJA would serve as a tax increase for virtually everyone and every business in the United States,” said McHargue. “This is about preserving family farms and ranches, keeping rural communities alive, and ensuring that Nebraska agriculture remains strong for generations to come.”

The organization is calling on policymakers to prioritize rural America in upcoming tax negotiations, especially as inflation, interest rates, and commodity price fluctuations continue to pressure producers.

“We’re not asking for special treatment,” said McHargue. “We’re asking for fair tax policy that reflects the long-term nature and unique challenges of farming and ranching.”

Nebraska’s congressional delegation made the following comments in support of extending TCJA:

“Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, and small businesses benefitted greatly from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. With these tax cuts set to expire at the end of this year, Congress must come together to make these tax cuts permanent and help deliver for Nebraska’s hardworking families.” – Sen. Deb Fischer

“If the Trump tax cuts expire, Americans will see a $4 trillion tax increase. That will include Nebraska farm and ranch families. An average family of four making $80,000 would pay $1,700 more in taxes per year. We must extend the tax cuts. I’m proud to stand with Nebraska Farm Bureau in support of meaningful tax relief.” – Sen. Pete Ricketts

“After four years of tax-and-spend policies under the Biden administration, renewing the TJCA tax cuts is critical to ensuring that we get America back on track. The Trump tax cuts put more take home pay into the pockets of working Americans and our ag producers after 2017. If they were to expire, Nebraskans would experience significant tax hikes. Nebraska’s delegation is hard at work to ensure that the TCJA tax cuts are renewed so that we can ensure that our farm families and Main Street grow and thrive in the years to come.” – Rep. Mike Flood

“During the last administration, Americans faced crushing inflation, with some having to pick whether to buy groceries or pay their electric bill. Last November, the American people made it clear that they wanted something done to alleviate their financial hardship. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is vital to our economic recovery. Without its extension, American families and small businesses will face a devastating 20% tax increase, including a $1,514 tax hike for a Nebraska family of four, at a time when they need more money in their pockets, not less. I remain committed to working with Congress and President Trump to get these critical tax cuts across the finish line and deliver the financial relief Americans desperately need.” – Rep. Don Bacon

“As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, I have heard from farmers, ranchers, and other agriculture and rural development stakeholders about the benefits of TCJA policies. The doubled estate tax exemption greatly simplified succession planning for family farms, and the 20 percent deduction for pass through entities under Section 199A allowed rural small businesses to reinvest more of their earnings. Further, TCJA’s equipment expensing provisions have allowed farmers and other rural business owners the flexibility to buy new equipment and upgrade existing equipment. If successful TCJA provisions such as these are allowed to expire, Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, and small businesses will face sharp tax hikes. We need to provide long-term certainty and renew TCJA to unleash growth.” – Rep. Adrian Smith

Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service, and advocacy efforts. More than 56,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit http://www.nefb.org .

–Nebraska Farm Bureau