Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awards scholarships to future agricultural educators

LINCOLN, NEB. –The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded 11 scholarships to students enrolled in the Agricultural Education Teaching Program at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL).

“The future of agriculture education is bright with these recipients at the helm,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “Their passion and commitment to serving communities and connecting your people to the vast opportunities in agriculture is evident. It’s an honor to support these future teachers who will develop strong leaders who will push Nebraska agriculture forward.”

Each recipient will receive a $1,500 scholarship during his or her student teaching semester at the university. Applicants shared why they wanted to be an agricultural education teacher, professional goals for the future, and what the scholarship would mean to them.

“With 218 schools offering high school agricultural education programs and FFA chapters, demand for teachers has never been stronger,” said Dr. Matt Kreifels, professor of practice in agricultural education at UNL. “These teachers serve a vital role in agriculture by introducing and recruiting talented students to the industry. We thank the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation for supporting these future teachers. Through this scholarship program, and with Farm Bureau helping to promote the profession of agricultural education, UNL has seen an increase in the number of students entering this profession. Nebraska Farm Bureau, its members, and the Foundation are supporting the future of Nebraska agriculture by investing in these young teachers.”

The 11 recipients of the scholarships are Kiley Codner, Hall County; Kinsley Kugel, Thayer County; Chelsa Reardon, Platte County; Erin Oldemeyer, Lancaster County; Rayne Jespersen, Box Butte; Erica Brown, Madison County; Lydia Fitzke, Clay County; Emily Samuelson, Merrick County; Isela Terecero, Custer County; Jenna Knake, Otoe County; and Allison Engelman, Jefferson County.

The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators, and the general public to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, visithttp://www.nefbfoundation.org .

–Nebraska Farm Bureau