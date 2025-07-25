Nebraska Farm Bureau on Japan, Indonesia, Philippines trade deals

Statement by Mark McHargue, President, Regarding Japan, Indonesia, Philippines Trade Deals

LINCOLN, NEB. – “Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes the trade announcements with Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines as important steps toward opening markets and reducing barriers to U.S. agricultural products. Agricultural trade is vital to our national economy and the sustainability of farm and ranch families here in Nebraska.

I’ve had the opportunity to promote Nebraska products in each of these countries on past trade missions and know firsthand they are strong trading partners. Each of these countries considers U.S. agricultural products to be of high quality and are eager to purchase from us if agreements can be established.

These announcements couldn’t come at a better time, particularly Indonesia’s $4.5 billion commitment to purchase soybeans, wheat, and cotton. With harvest season quickly approaching and products moving from field to market, we urge swift implementation of these agreements to ensure Nebraska farmers can take full advantage of the new opportunities.”

–Nebraska Farm Bureau