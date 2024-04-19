Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue: Disappointed about no tax relief

LINCOLN, NEB. – “We are extremely disappointed the Nebraska Legislature was unable to deliver a property tax relief measure before closing out the 2024 legislative session. Nebraskans expected more and deserved better. Today, opponents of LB 388 helped ensure that property taxes will continue to increase on Nebraskans’ homes, farms, and businesses into the future. We thank Governor Pillen, Revenue Committee Chair Lou Ann Linehan, and those senators who supported LB 388 for their work to try and provide property tax relief for hard working Nebraskans. Nebraska Farm Bureau is about finding solutions. Clearly there is more work to be done. We look forward to finding solutions with those who similarly share a true commitment to solving Nebraska’s property tax problem.”

–Nebraska Farm Bureau