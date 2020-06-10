Nebraska Farm Bureau Says Nebraska Agriculture’s COVID-19 Losses Could Approach $3.7 Billion | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nebraska Farm Bureau Says Nebraska Agriculture’s COVID-19 Losses Could Approach $3.7 Billion

News News |

LINCOLN, NEB. – Analysis conducted by the Nebraska Farm Bureau indicates Nebraska’s agricultural economy could face nearly $3.7 billion in losses due to COVID-19 in 2020 if economic conditions do not improve. The estimate is based on a “snapshot” of revenue losses projected for 2020 commodities that make up the bulk of the state’s agricultural economy including corn, soybeans, wheat, beef cattle, and pork production, as well as dairy and ethanol.

“To provide some perspective, $3.7 billion is more than 80 percent of the state of Nebraska’s entire budget. We are talking about the potential for major losses. And while the analysis does not account for any financial assistance farmers and ranchers may receive through state and federal COVID-19 relief programs, it clearly demonstrates the magnitude of the financial challenges currently facing farm and ranch families and the potential impacts that could be felt across the broader rural economy,” said Jay Rempe, Nebraska Farm Bureau senior economist and author of the report.

The analysis shows potential estimated losses in the beef cattle sector alone could reach nearly $1 billion in 2020, with corn and soybean losses combining for another $1.17 billion. Potential losses for the ethanol sector could reach $1.3 billion according to the report, assuming Nebraska’s ethanol plants are unable to run at more than 75 percent of capacity for the remainder of the year. The analysis further pegs potential losses in the pork sector at $166 million, with dairy losses near $66 million, and $8.7 million in COVID-19 related losses for wheat growers.

“As we reach the halfway point of the year, we’re hopeful things will improve between now and December, but this analysis clearly shows how damaging COVID-19 has been to our agricultural economy and what we could be facing moving forward,” said Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president. “We greatly appreciate the fact that our elected leaders have understood the importance and need for financial assistance programs so farmers and ranchers can continue to ensure the food supply for the people of our state, our country, and the world.”


The “COVID-19 and Nebraska Agriculture Potential Estimated Losses” analysis is available on the Nebraska Farm Bureau COVID-19 webpage at http://www.nefb.org/covid-19.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service, and advocacy efforts. More than 58,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit http://www.nefb.org.

–Nebraska Farm Bureau

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
EDWARD LOUIS TEXLEY was born on February 1, 1946 at Minneapolis, MN to Elnor Sylvester (E.S. Shorty) and Mabel (Pederson) Texley. He grew up on the Texley Ranch north of Morristown. He attended school in Lemmon graduating with the Class of 1964. He participated in football and rodeo with his friends. Ed attended college in Spearfish and then Brookings. He quit college because it wasn’t fun enough and returned home to ranch with his dad raising sheep and cattle.Ed enlisted into the U.S. Army National Guard on February 10, 1966. He was called to active duty during the Zip to Zap event. Ed was honorably discharged on April 25, 1969.Ed introduced himself as J.D. Wildhorse from Eagle Butte, SD, to Carroll at a dance in Lemmon at the Whitetail Dance Hall. She was not impressed the first time around. After dating awhile, Caroll introduced Ed to Carroll’s dad, Melvin, as Ed Texley. They hit it off right away once Melvin found out Ed knew how to rope. Ed and Carroll were united in marriage on September 3, 1971 in Faith, SD. One year later their son Trent was born.They began their life together on Ed’s dad, Shorty’s place north of Morristown, SD, where they farmed and ranched together for 5 years. Following the death of Carroll’s grandfather, they moved to the Cooper ranch west of Faith for 8 years. They ranched there until the passing of Carroll’s grandmother and at that point Ed and Carroll moved to the Munderloh place north of Watauga for 16 years and raised cattle and sheep. (from October 1976 to the Spring of 1992)In 1993, they purchased and moved to the former John Becker place northwest of Lemmon where they have continued to live since. Following his retirement, Ed continued to run cattle and yearlings.Ed also operated Circle T. Dirt Work for several years constructing dams, roads, railroad tracks, and cleaning out dugouts and dams. Ed was a skilled machinist who manufactured or rebuilt parts for neighbors or for anyone who needed repair work done or a part made. He enjoyed riding horses, roping, and visiting with people, often telling hot stories. He drank out of the same coffee cup for years, never washing it. He spent many hours in his shop, where his story-telling and coffee drinking often took place. Ed passed from this life on Friday afternoon, May 8, 2020 at his home while repairing a piece of equipment.He is survived by his wife, Carroll, Hettinger, ND; son Trent, Morristown, SD; granddaughter Anika; nieces Lauri, Connie, Liz, and Susan.He was preceded in death by his parents, and half brother Fred Texley.The Funeral Service for Ed L. Texley, age 74 of Hettinger, was 2 pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Prince of Peace Chapel of the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon with Pastor Mary Peterson, officiating. Burial was in the Cedar Creek Prince of Peace Cemetery northeast of Lemmon with full military honors afforded by the Brattvet-Green American Legion Post #66 of Lemmon.Services were limited to immediate family and were live streamed through Ed’s obituary on our website. The service will be viewable for 90 days from the funeral date.Serving as casketbearers were Trent Texley, Rod Peterson, John Vliem, Bill Austin, Mike Dauwen, and Duane Harris.A memorial has been established and cards can be sent to Carroll Texley, 1405 5th Ave NE, Hettinger, ND 58639.

|

See more