Nebraska Farm Bureau Welcomes Samantha Dyer as a New Northwest Regional Manager

Samantha Dyer



LINCOLN, NEB. – Nebraska Farm Bureau has hired Samantha Dyer as the Northwest regional manager. Dyer is a Dawes County Farm Bureau member, and she and her husband Don have two children Teague and Skyler. They live on a ranch near Crawford. Dyer and her family also own/manage two grocery stores in Crawford and Harrison.

Dyer grew up on her family’s ranch near Crawford and has been active in Farm Bureau, graduating from the 2019 Leadership Academy, a yearlong leadership training program designed to produce strong and effective Farm Bureau leaders. She earned an associate degree from Casper College and a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University. Dyer comes to Nebraska Farm Bureau from Farm Credit Services of America, where she was a financial officer serving farmers and ranchers in Northwest Nebraska.

“Samantha is well-prepared to contribute immediately as we serve our members in an ever-changing agricultural landscape that requires greater engagement by our organization and our membership. She is passionate about ensuring that farmers and ranchers have a strong voice on the issues affecting their farms and ranches. We are excited to have Samantha on our Farm Bureau team,” said Adam Peterson, senior regional manager for Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Dyer will work with county Farm Bureaus in 14 counties in the Northwest region, including Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Keith, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux. She begins April 1.

Samantha Dyer



The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, statewide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service, and advocacy efforts. More than 55,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit http://www.nefb.org .

–Nebraska Farm Bureau