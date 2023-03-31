Nebraska FFA awards Honorary State FFA Degrees to outstanding teachers, friends, and supporters

Lincoln, Neb. – A select group of people were awarded the Honorary State FFA Degree at the 95th Annual State FFA Convention, hosted in Lincoln March 29-31. The Honorary State FFA Degree recognizes those who have helped advance agricultural education and their FFA chapters through outstanding service. Honorary degrees are bestowed on a variety of farmers, school superintendents, principals, members of boards of education, chapter advisors, teachers, and staff members, business people and others who have dedicated themselves to helping further FFA and its members.

Teachers in agricultural education receiving their Honorary Degree are:

Lacey Berger

Kate Grimes

Marsha Kaslon

Toni Rasmussen

Friends and supporters of Nebraska FFA receiving their Honorary Degree are: