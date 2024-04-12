Nebraska FFA Proficiency Award Winners Recognized for SAE Achievement

Lincoln, Neb. – Students from across the state were awarded Proficiency Awards at the 96th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention held April 3-5. The Proficiency Awards program encourages members to set personal goals and learn practical skills. The program provides recognition to FFA members for exceptional accomplishments and excellence in their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs.

The Supervised Agricultural Experience program is an individualized application of classroom learning beyond scheduled class time and has been a standard part of agricultural education since 1917. Students’ SAEs may be entrepreneurial enterprises, employment experiences or research projects. Student’s application won both district and area competitions before being considered by the state-selected committee in February.

AGRICULTURAL COMMUNICATIONS

2nd place: Avery Salomon, Gothenburg

1st place: Kaden Van Winkle, Tri County

Kaden Van Winkle is the son of Jeff and Shauna Van Winkle. Kaden manages the YouTube channel KVW Outdoors which was created to produce outdoor content that is fun and educational for his viewers. His skills include video production and analysis. Kaden’s FFA Advisor is Sarah Hebda.



AGRICULTURAL EDUCATION

3rd place: Cole Brandes, Central City

2nd place: Kaylei Denison, Waverly

1st place: Matthew Alderson, Osmond

Matthew Alderson is the son of Curtis Alderson and Jill Heemstra. Matthew’s SAE project includes teaching students in Kindergarten through sixth grade about agricultural technology and animal sciences. He uses public speaking and critical thinking skills to design and present workshops. Matthew’s FFA Advisor is Jessica Evans.

AGRICULTURAL MECHANICS DESIGN AND FABRICATION

3rd place: Monica Chavez, West Holt

2nd place: Parker Holthus, Johnson-Brock

1st place: Garrett Keith, Loup County

Garrett Keith is the son of Brandin and Michaela Keith. Garrett’s SAE included working for Cowboy Boundaries, fabricating corrals and barbed wire fences. Garrett’s skills include skid steer operation, installing new post and barb wire, and creating straight fence lines. His FFA Advisor is Tanner Dunbar.

AGRICULTURAL MECHANICS REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE – ENTREPRENEURSHIP

1st place: Aiden Bewley, Alma

Alden Bewley is the son of Nick and Leanne Bewley. Alden’s skills include repairing and maintaining farm equipment. He repairs farm equipment by running diagnostics and repairing broken parts. Alden’s FFA Advisor is Ben Robison.



AGRICULTURAL MECHANICS REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE – PLACEMENT

3rd place: Grant Kaup, Stuart

2nd place: Matthew Alderson, Osmond

1st place: Shelby Perchal, West Point

Shelby Perchal is the daughter of Kelly Perchal and Josh and Kara Perchal. Shelby’s Ag Mechanics placement skills include routine farm equipment maintenance, maintaining a pulling tractor, and rebuilding engines, turbos, and clutches. Her FFA Advisor is Lee Schroeder.

AGRICULTURAL PROCESSING

3rd place: Peyton Eisenhauer, Bloomfield

2nd place: Sophia Aden, Gothenburg

1st place: Peyton Grotrian, Johnson-Brock

Peyton Grotrian is the son of Derek and Crystal Grotrian. Peyton’s project involves processing beef at Cornhusker Beef. His skills include identifying cuts of beef, harvesting, and preparing cuts for retail consumption. Peyton’s FFA Advisors are Ashton Bohling and Dawn Metschke.

AGRICULTURAL SALES – ENTREPRENEURSHIP

3rd place: Addison Karo, West Holt

2nd place: Cora Hoffschneider, Centennial

1st place: William Paxton, Stuart

William Paxton is the son of Darby and Sara Paxton. William created a beekeeping enterprise called Paxton 5 Beehive. His skills include entrepreneurial marketing, adapting to market trends, and effectively shipping honey and lip balm. His FFA advisors are Katie Nolles and Patty Hanzlik.

AGRICULTURAL SALES – PLACEMENT

3rd place: Mallory Belitz, Neligh-Oakdale

2nd place: Sydney Pernicek, East Butler

1st place: Carter Gotschall, West Holt

Carter Gotschall is the son of Scott and Katrina Gotschall. Carter works for Anson’s Feed and Trucking where he mixes and bags feed and helps customers fill orders. Carter’s FFA Advisor is David Gibbens.

AGRICULTURAL SERVICES

3rd place: Maria Moseman, Riverside

2nd place: WestonStemick, Pierce

1st place: Joseph Fickenscher, Axtell

Joseph Fickenscher is the son of Tyrell and Angela Fickenscher. Joseph’s skills include moisture probe installation, dry fertilizer application, and heavy equipment use. He improves efficiency of farm operations through soil and moisture conservation practices. Joseph’s FFA Advisor is Kate Grimes.

AGRISCIENCE RESEARCH – INTEGRATED SYSTEMS

3rd place: Samatha Roth, Lyons-Decatur

2nd place: Esther VanOverbeke, Waverly

1st place: Madison Chrisman, Central City

Maddie Chrisman is the daughter of Amy Chaney. Maddie’s project included analyzing the effect of cooking appliances on the time it takes hamburger to reach a safe internal temperature, and the effect of heifer diet on offspring’s liver and muscle. Her FFA Advisors are Jessica Brondel and Alex Stocker.

AGRISCIENCE RESEARCH – PLANT SYSTEMS

1st place: Tate Pruess, Tekamah-Herman

Tate Pruess is the son of Doug and Karin Pruess. Tate’s research was based on a corn test plot that consisted of fourteen varieties, and analyzed different factors into what made each one prosper in silty clay loam soil. Tate’s FFA Advisor is Haley Ransiear.

AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY

3rd place: Emily Hancock, St. Paul

2nd place: Leah Perry, Wayne

1st place: Eli Pilakowski, Lakeview

Eli Pilakowski is the son of the late Randy and Amber Pilakowski. His SAE is working at Virg’s garage in Platte Center. He is in charge of maintaining vehicles, invoicing customers, and ordering parts for the business. His FFA Advisor is Kaydie Brandl.

BEEF PRODUCTION – ENTREPRENEURSHIP

3rd place: Kyan Sones, Meridian

2nd place: Hailey Witte, Valentine

1st place: Adyson Groteluschen, Lakeview

Adyson Groteluschen is the daughter of Brandon and Kris Groteluschen. Adyson’s SAE is owning and raising commercial and purebred red angus and simmental cattle. She’s learned to AI her cows for superior genetics and market her calf crop to buyers across the country. Her FFA advisor is Kaydie Brandl.

BEEF PRODUCTION – PLACEMENT

3rd place: Kurt Schneider, Lakeview

2nd place: Seth Meyring, Alliance

1st place: Kale Taubenheim, Amherst

Kale Taubenheim is the son of Mike and Renee Taubenheim. Kale works at Taubenheim Farms, where he helps run a cow-calf and feedlot operation. Kale’s skills include providing calves with proper care and balancing rations. Kale’s FFA Advisor is Maranda Martenson.

DAIRY PRODUCTION – ENTREPRENEURSHIP

1st place: Bobbi Guggenmos, Wheel Central

Bobbi Guggenmos is the daughter of Tony and Kelly Guggenmos. Bobbi’s skills include raising Holstein nurse cows and improving genetics through Artificial Insemination. Bobbi enjoys showing the cows and learning new methods to improve her operation. Bobbi’s FFA Advisor is Kelly Guggenmos.

DAIRY PRODUCTION – PLACEMENT

3rd place: Charli Sievers, Wayne

2nd place: Ava Noecker, Hartington Newcastle

1st place: Tessa Haahr, Hartington Newcastle

Tessa Haahr is the daughter of Jason and Marie Haahr. Tessa’s skills include taking care of young Holstein calves and milking the family dairy herd. Tessa provides proper nutrition for growing calves and works on making improvements to the dairy farm. Her FFA Advisor is Emma Lammers.

DIVERSIFIED AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION

3rd place: Wyatt Knapp, Northwest

2nd place: Samuel Hemenway, Elgin

1st place: Adam Knapp, Ord

Adam Knapp is the son of Jay and Kay Knapp. Adam’s project includes growing corn on 208 acres of mostly irrigated, rented ground and owning 60 head of cattle in his dad’s feedlot. Adam’s FFA advisors are Dave Ference and Chrisinda Ritz.

DIVERSIFIED CROP PRODUCTION – ENTREPRENEURSHIP

3rd place: Miles Wulf, Logan View

2nd place: Bart Beattie, SEM

1st place: Drew Knoerzer, Elwood

Drew Knoerzer is the son of Bryant and Lori Knoerzer. Drew’s skills include raising popcorn, Indian Corn, and pumpkins for sale. Drew sells his products to various towns across the state of Nebraska. His FFA advisor is Maggie Louthan.

DIVERSIFIED CROP PRODUCTION – PLACEMENT

3rd place: Blake Wallinger, Stuart

2nd place: Sam Wells, St.Paul

1st place: Sam Hoops, Deshler

Sam Hoops is the son of Kevin and Paula Hoops. Sam is the 5th generation on his family farm where they raise food-grade white corn and soybeans. He assists in every step of the operation from the off-season through planting through harvest. Sam’s FFA Advisor is Juliana Kroeger.

DIVERSIFIED HORTICULTURE

2nd place: Sydney Pernicek, East Butler

1st place: Haley Klement, East Butler

Haley Klement is the daughter of Jim and Sheila Klement. Haley’s skills include growing horticultural crops for gardens and customer service at local nurseries. Haley grows crops from seed, propagations, and plugs in the garden and greenhouse. Haley’s FFA advisor is Jenny Kocian.



DIVERSIFIED LIVESTOCK PRODUCTION

3rd place: Bobbi Guggenmos, Wheeler Central

2nd place: Trey Stewart, Wisner-Pilger

1st place: Leah Christen, Lewiston

Leah Christen is the daughter of Rod and Amy Christen. Leah raises commercial cattle, sheep, and goats. She has gained skills in the areas of nutrition, marketing, and veterinary practices. Leah’s FFA Advisors are Kurt Wissenburg and Cari Burris.

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND NATURAL RESOURCES MANAGEMENT

3rd place: Hannah Ogan, Lakeview

2nd place: Ericka Larsen, Burwell

1st place: Sidney Gawrych, St. Paul

Sidney Gawrych is the daughter of Rick and Julie Gawrych. She is employed at Conservation Blueprint where she helps manage native range lands, performs prescribed burns and educates the public with monthly webinar videos. Sidney’s FFA Advisor is Boyd Bowder.

EQUINE SCIENCE – ENTREPRENEURSHIP

3rd place: Avery Shultis, Tri County

2nd place: Charli Wells, Holdredge

1st place: Emi Huls, Aurora

Emi Huls is the daughter of Tim and Rebecca Huls. Emi trains horses in various disciplines, and recognizes skill sets and behaviors of equines. Emi cares for horses by providing them with proper nutritional/exercise requirements. Emi’s FFA advisors are Sarah Cordonier and Anthony Sigler.



EQUINE SCIENCE – PLACEMENT

3rd place: Alexis Ericksen, Aurora

2nd place: Krista Beranek, Scribner-Snyder

1st place: Ella Kossow, Seward

Ella Kossow is the daughter of Jonathan and Courtney Kossow. Ella’s skills include feeding, exercising, and showing her family horses on a day-to-day basis. She cares for horses by monitoring their diets and feed efficiency. Ella’s FFA advisors are Jessy Eggerling and Krystin Cast.

FIBER AND/OR OIL CROP PRODUCTION

3rd place: Aiden Jackman, Ainsworth

2nd place: Bailey Hafer, Fillmore Central

1st place: Jameson Estill, Stuart

Jameson Estill is the son of Justin and Becky Estill. Jameson’s SAE involves working at Jim Kohle farms and raising his own soybean crop. He has developed skills in commodity marketing, crop rotations, soil health maintenance, and disease prevention. Jameson’s FFA advisors are Katie Nolles and Patty Hanzlik.

FORAGE PRODUCTION

3rd place: Aidan Bittner, Fullerton

2nd place: Oliver Shane, West Holt

1st place: Benjamin Janzen, Heartland

Benjamin Janzen is the son of JayDee and Wendy Janzen. His project includes cutting, baling, and selling alfalfa and other forage crops. Benjamin has purchased and fixed up his own equipment to run his business. His FFA Advisor is Stephanie Miller.

FOREST MANAGEMENT AND PRODUCTS

2nd place: Mollie Corkle, O’Neill

1st place: Sam Kramer, St. Paul

Samuel Kramer is the son of Jarred and Darcy Kramer. Sam is employed at Natures Acres, a forestry and tree production operation where he cares for Oak and Walnut trees, by preparing them for harvest, and treats them for diseases and pests. Sam’s FFA Advisor is Boyd Bowder.

FRUIT AND NUT PRODUCTION

2nd place: Grady Ryan, St. Paul

1st place: Gracie Ackles, St. Paul

Gracie Ackles is the daughter of Lacey Lange and Jeremy Ackles. Gracie has worked for a fruit production operation, Placke Melons for the past three years. She has worked hard to sharpen her skills in production, care, and harvesting of fruits. Gracie’s FFA Advisor is Boyd Bowder.

GOAT PRODUCTION

3rd place: Kammy Held, Leigh

2nd place: Lanie Lechtenberg, Boyd County

1st place: Miya Carey, West Holt

Miya Carey is the daughter of Tyler and Misty Carey. Miya raises and shows goats. Miya has developed skills in selection of breeding stock, creating feed rations, and managing animal health. Miya’s FFA advisor is David Gibbens.

GRAIN PRODUCTION

3rd place: Brett Pfeil, Alma

2nd place: Sam Wells, St. Paul

1st place: Grant Kaup, Stuart

Grant Kaup is the son of Kurt and Katie Kaup. Grant worked for K&W Farms and the Danielski Harvest Crew, and raises his own crops. He has developed skills in planting, harvesting, commodity marketing, and pest management. His FFA advisors are Katie Nolles and Patty Hanzlik.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

3rd place: Briana Johnson, Boone Central

2nd place: Taylor Burge, Gothenburg

1st place: Kaylee Hanson, Valentine

Kaylee Hanson is the daughter of Josh and Kendra Hanson. Kaylee works for Holmes Funeral Home where she aids in all aspects of funeral preparation. Kaylee helps with dressing, embalming, and casketing. Kaylee’s FFA Advisors are Brent Nollette, Shawna Houdek, and Kasy Epke.

HOME AND/OR OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY PROGRAMMING

3rd place: Norah Paulsen, St. Paul

2nd place: Ashtyn Heikes, Riverside

1st place: Brynn Almgren, Stuart

Brynn is the daughter of Robert and Bree Almgren. Brynn works as a lifeguard at the Lynch Municipal Pool, where she has developed skills in the areas of chemical safety, teaching swimming lessons, customer service, and management. Her FFA advisors are Katie Nolles and Patty Hanzlik.

HOSPITALITY, RESTAURANT AND TOURISM MANAGEMENT

3rd place: Allie Boehr, Heartland

2nd place: Emma Kreutner, Valentine

1st place: Preston Stoeger, Valentine

Preston Stoeger is the son of Mark and Janell Stoeger. He works as a sous chef at a private golf club. At CapRock Ranch, Preston’s skills include prepping, sauteing, grilling, and front of house services. Preston’s FFA advisors are Brent Nollette, Shawna Houdek, and Kasy Epke.

LANDSCAPE MANAGEMENT

3rd place: Jacey Knapp, Northwest

2nd place: Jaren Moore, Holdridge

1st place: Blake Nun, Fillmore Central

Blake Nun is the son of Chris and Kelly Nun. Blake’s skills include installing and repairing underground turf and landscape sprinklers systems. He troubleshoots to find problems with sprinklers and uses a variety of tools to complete the work. Blake’s FFA Advisor is Kurt VanDeWalle.

NURSERY OPERATIONS

2nd place: Morgan Bonifas, Aurora

1st place: Addison Karo, West Holt

Addison Karo is the daughter of Matt and Jessica Karo. Addison grows flowering annuals and vegetables in the greenhouse for sale in the spring. She creates hanging baskets and deck pots to sell. Addison’s FFA advisor is David Gibbens.



OUTDOOR RECREATION

2nd place: Ashley Carr, Alliance

1st place: Trey Appelt, Ainsworth

Trey Appelt is the son of Jason and Michelle Appelt. Trey works at Gobbler Roost, a guiding operation. His skills include communicating with clients, guiding hunts, and maintenance for all land and equipment. Trey’s FFA Advisor is Emily Jackman.

POULTRY PRODUCTION

3rd place: Olivia Beel, NE Ag Academy

2nd place: Brynn Almgren, Stuart

1st place: Grace Wolff, Cody-Kilgore

Grace Wolff is the daughter of Barry and Nancy Wolff. Grace learned how to care for chickens and eggs properly, make feed rations, and monitor animal health. Grace’s FFA Advisor is Justin Nollette.

RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION/TECHNOLOGY

2nd place: Cameron Kaup, Stuart

1st place: Hunter Tubbs, Stuart

Hunter Tubbs is the son of John and Erica Tubbs. Hunter works for two different construction firms: D&M Construction and Marvin Miksch Construction. He has developed skills in teamwork, furniture construction, installing floor joints, and shingling. Hunter’s FFA advisors are Katie Nolles and Patty Hanzlik.

SALES AND SERVICES

3rd place: Abby Kerkman, Neligh-Oakdale

2nd place: Hannah Olson, West Holt

1st place: Josie Sanders, Alliance

Josie Sanders is the daughter of Tom and Teresa Sanders. Josie is the owner of Look West Leather Company where she makes and sells custom leatherwork including belts, clips, shoes, and purses. Her FFA advisors are Ashtyn Vivion and Jocelyn Pohl.

SERVICE LEARNING

2nd place: Audrey Anderson, St. Paul

1st place: Leonardo Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale

Leonardo Luna-Duran is the son of Leonardo and Virginia Luna. Leonardo plants crops that are donated to his local food pantry to help combat food insecurity. He also assisted in the planning of the community garden. Leonardo’s FFA Advisor is Tiffany Connelly.



SHEEP PRODUCTION

3rd place: Leah Christen, Lewiston

2nd place: Cassidy Maricle, Boone Central

1st place: Spencer Walahoski, SEM

Spencer Walahoski is the son of Jared and Kris Walahoski. Spencer’s skills include raising show lambs for both local 4-H and FFA youth. He cares for both mature ewes and lambs by providing a well-balanced diet and giving vital medications. Spencer’s FFA Advisor is Emily Reitz.

SMALL ANIMAL PRODUCTION AND CARE

3rd place: Ashlynn Anderson, Lewiston

2nd place: Nate Sanderson, Pender

1st place: Levi Bruns, Northwest

Levi Bruns is the son of Dan and Rachel Bruns. Levi’s skills include training dogs for AKC competitions and basic obedience training of customers’ dogs. Levi cares for dogs by providing clean, sanitary facilities and treating injuries. His FFA Advisor is Katie Hornung.

SPECIALTY ANIMAL PRODUCTION

3rd place: Zane Doke, Stuart

2nd place: Alexander Timm, Lyons-Decatur

1st place: Jayna Guggenmos, Wheeler Central

Jayna Guggenmos is the daughter of Tony and Kelly Guggenmos. Jayna’s skills include raising and marketing chinchillas. She has developed a breeding system to produce a variety of colored chinchillas. Jayna’s FFA Advisor is Kelly Guggenmos.

SPECIALTY CROP PRODUCTION

3rd place: Sidney Gawrych, St.Paul

2nd place: Landon Peterson, Meridian

1st place: Lacey Paxton, Stuart

Lacey Paxton is the daughter of Darrin and Sharon Paxton. Lacey grows different varieties of gourds, decorates them for holidays, and sells them. She has developed skills in garden planning, pest management, crop storage, and marketing. Lacey’s FFA advisors are Katie Nolles and Patty Hanzlik.

SWINE PRODUCTION – ENTREPRENEURSHIP

3rd place: Brenna Deterding, Cambridge

2nd place: Linden Anderson, Lyons-Decatur

1st place: Tucker Brandyberry, Alma

Tucker Brandyberry is the son of Nick and Stephanie Brandyberry. Tucker’s skills include creating rations and training pigs to exhibit. He cares for pigs by treating them for diseases and observing their nutritional needs. Tucker’s FFA Advisor is Ben Robison.

SWINE PRODUCTION – PLACEMENT

3rd place: Jake Christiansen, Lyons-Decatur

2nd place: Claire Stutzman, West Point

1st place: Carter Beckman, Elgin

Carter Beckman is the son of John and Tracy Beckman. He works for a swine finishing operation. Carter’s skills include herd health monitoring, disease and nutrition management, and maintaining the finishing house, equipment and waste management systems. Carter’s FFA advisor is Julia Schwartz.

TURF GRASS MANAGEMENT

3rd place: Tate Simonsen, Lyons-Decatur

2nd place: Mason Tyerman, Imperial

1st place: Carson Mau, Sutton

Carson Mau is the son of Brent and Gwenda Mau. Carson owns Prime Lawn Service, a mowing business with contracts for 56 properties in Sutton. Carson’s skills include management and operational decisions and scheduled maintenance. His FFA Advisor is Gwenda Mau.

VEGETABLE PRODUCTION

3rd place: Addisyn Ketteler, Stuart

2nd place: Jordyn Zulauf, Tri County

1st place: Morgan Bonifas, Aurora

Morgan Bonifas is the daughter of Greg and Barb Bonifas. Morgan raises and sells pumpkins and gourds that she markets locally through wholesale and retail buyers. She has gained skills in pest identification and plant selection. Morgan’s advisors are Sarah Cordonier and Tony Sigler.



VETERINARY SCIENCE

3rd place: Aidan Anderson, St. Paul

2nd place: Brooke Hilgenkamp, Arlington

1st place: Gracie Kinney, Ainsworth

Gracie Kinney is the daughter of Trent and Jayme Kinney. Gracie assists with exams and surgeries, preps for surgeries and provides daily animal care. She has learned how to take vitals and provide patient care. Gracie’s FFA Advisor is Emily Jackman.



WILDLIFE PRODUCTION AND MANAGEMENT

3rd place: Cory Gubbels, Stuart

2nd place: Nicholas Berger, Riverside

1st place: Jack Thede, St. Paul

Jack Thede is the son of Phil and Christina Thede. He manages his land to control populations of wildlife including coyotes, deer, and turkeys. He plants food plots and improves habitat in various ways. Jack’s FFA Advisor is Boyd Bowder.

The Nebraska FFA Association is a school-based youth leadership development organization, with over 11,000 members statewide, and is a part of the National FFA Organization. Our mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Visit neaged.org to find more information on Nebraska FFA. – Nebraska FFA