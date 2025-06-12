Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition Offers Scholarships to Support Generational Transition in Agriculture

NGLC-Scholarship-Flyer_8.5-x-11





May, 2025 – The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition (NGLC) is proud to announce the continuation of its Financial and Educational Assistance Programs, aimed at supporting producers through the vital process of generational transition planning.

Through the generous support of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Conservation Partners Program, NGLC offers two types of scholarships:

• Educational Scholarships: Up to $500 for individuals attending events focused on generational transition topics.

• Financial Assistance Scholarships: Designed to help cover expenses such as estate planning or mediator fees.

Each year, ten scholarships are awarded per category, providing critical support to producers preparing for the future of their operations.

“These programs help ensure that producers have access to the tools and resources needed for successful generational transitions,” said Angela NGLC Assistant Director. “We’re committed to supporting Nebraska’s grazing land stewards in sustaining family operations for years to come.”

To learn more, access resources on generational transition planning or to apply for one of our scholarships, visit nebraskagrazinglands.org. For questions, contact Angela at angela@nebraskagrazinglands.org .

-Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition