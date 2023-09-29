Nebraska: Hereford Crossroads in Chadron, Oct. 7

Photo by Carrie Stadheim



Hereford Crossroads #9 will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in the Chicoine Atrium at the historic Sandoz Center on the Chadron State College campus in Chadron.

This annual event will focus on the Hereford cattle history of Northwest Nebraska by induction into the HC Hall of Fame, a herd bull from Sioux County and an event held many years ago in Chadron.

Nebraskans for Hereford Heritage, Inc. was founded in 2015 by a group of both former and current Hereford breeders. Every year a reception is held in October at a location selected somewhere in western or central Nebraska. Since 2017 the Hereford Crossroads exhibit has been housed in The Sandhills Heritage Museum at Dunning.

Homecoming at Chadron State College will also be Oct. 7, 2023, with a morning parade and afternoon football game as well as many other activities throughout the day. The popular Harvest Moon vendor fair is also planned at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.

Hereford attendees are invited to tour the Sandoz Center along with the Coffee Gallery, featuring the 150-year-old Coffee Ranch, prior to the reception/dinner.

Doors open at 3 p.m. with social at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Seating is limited. Reservation must be made to Dixie Hoffman at 406-425-0477 by Oct. 1. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple. No tickets will be sold at the door.

For lodging call the Chadron West Hills Inn at 308-225-6094 and ask for Hereford Crossroads rates.

This event is sponsored in part by the Dawes County Travel Board.

–Hereford Crossroads