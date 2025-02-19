Nebraska LEAD Class 43 Explores National Agriculture and Policy During Study/Travel Seminar
Fellows of the Nebraska LEAD Program’s Class 43 recently returned from a transformative 10-day National Study/Travel Seminar, gaining firsthand insights into regional and national agricultural systems, policy and advocacy. The seminar, held from February 5-14, took the 30 participants to key agricultural and policy hubs, including Kansas City, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Moline, IL.
“This national study experience is instrumental in preparing Nebraska’s future agricultural leaders,” said Kurtis Harms, Nebraska LEAD Program director. “By engaging with industry leaders, policymakers and innovative businesses, our Fellows develop a deeper understanding of how national and global decisions impact our state’s agriculture.”
Throughout the seminar, Class 43 Fellows visited a variety of organizations and institutions that influence agriculture at both regional and national levels. Highlights of the experience included a tour of MyCo Planet, an urban mushroom farm; meetings with the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City; and a discussion with the Region 7 Director of the Environmental Protection Agency.
In Washington, D.C., Fellows explored the intersection of policy and agriculture with visits to the U.S. Capitol, the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Pork Producers Council. The group learned about international relations through discussions with the embassies of Canada and Spain. They also had the opportunity to meet with Nebraska Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts to discuss key agricultural issues impacting the state. An onsite evaluation of the historic Battle of Gettysburg provided a unique perspective on leadership and decision-making in times of conflict.
“A person can read news articles and policy releases to try and gain a better grasp on ag policy and current government agency workings,” said Troy Kane, farmer from Carleton and Nebraska LEAD 43 Fellow. “However, when you go and immerse yourself in the agencies and the people involved, you truly grasp a greater understanding, and you become a more informed leader.”
The seminar concluded with visits to the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences and a tour of John Deere in Moline, providing Fellows with insights into agricultural education and cutting-edge equipment innovation.
“This was one of the most intentional travel experiences I have ever been a part of,” said Lily Ziehmer, a technical service manager with the FMC Corporation and a Nebraska LEAD 43 Fellow. “Growing up, I rarely left the farm let alone the state of Nebraska. While visiting the Capitol, talking with lobbyists, visiting national representation for our commodity groups and meeting with foreign embassies, I gained a wealth of understanding about how our political system works in relation to the ag sector.”
Since 1981, the Nebraska LEAD Program is dedicated to developing agricultural leaders who are prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow. Through immersive experiences like the National Study/Travel Seminar, Fellows gain the knowledge and skills needed to be effective advocates for agriculture at the state, national and global levels.
Nebraska LEAD 43 Fellows (by hometown) that participated in the National Study/Travel Seminar are:
CALLAWAY: Lucy Kimball
CARLETON: Troy Kane
DENTON: Payton Schaneman
EDISON: Amy Warner
ERICSON: Neleigh Gehl
FREMONT: Chandler Maly
GOTHENBURG: McKinley Harm
GRETNA: Brennan Costello
HASTINGS: Lily Ziehmer
HAY SPRINGS: Austin Weyers
HOWELLS: Tyler Morton
HUMPHREY: Eric Wemhoff
KEARNEY: Anthony Finke, Dustin Rohde, Trevor Spath
LINCOLN: Luke Baldridge, Sally Welsh
LONG PINE: Spencer Shifflet
LOUP CITY: Cale Harrington
MILFORD: Jared Stauffer
MINATARE: Austin Kniss
MULLEN: Kyle Phillips
NEHAWKA: Sophia Svanda
NORFOLK: Jake Judge, Courtney Nelson
ORD: Ben Edwards
OSCEOLA: Anthony Mestl
SUPERIOR: John Sullivan
WAHOO: Jacobi Swanson
WAYNE: Bobby Reifenrath
The Nebraska LEAD Program includes Nebraskans currently active in production agriculture and agribusiness and is a two-year leadership development program under the direction of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
For more information, or to request an application for Nebraska LEAD 44 which begins in the fall of 2025, contact the Nebraska LEAD Program online at lead.unl.edu. The application deadline is June 15.
About the Nebraska LEAD Program
The Nebraska LEAD Program was established in 1981 with the mission of developing agriculture leaders from Nebraska’s farming, ranching and agribusiness sectors. Over the past four decades, the program has graduated nearly 1,200 fellows who have gone on to serve in leadership roles at the local, state, national and international levels. The two-year program offers participants a unique blend of education, travel and personal development opportunities, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to lead in a rapidly changing world.
–University of Nebraska-Lincoln