Nebraska LEAD Class 43 Explores National Agriculture and Policy During Study/Travel Seminar

Nebraska LEAD 43 Fellows pose for a group photo at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 12, 2025. | Kurtis Harms DC

Fellows of the Nebraska LEAD Program’s Class 43 recently returned from a transformative 10-day National Study/Travel Seminar, gaining firsthand insights into regional and national agricultural systems, policy and advocacy. The seminar, held from February 5-14, took the 30 participants to key agricultural and policy hubs, including Kansas City, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Moline, IL.

“This national study experience is instrumental in preparing Nebraska’s future agricultural leaders,” said Kurtis Harms, Nebraska LEAD Program director. “By engaging with industry leaders, policymakers and innovative businesses, our Fellows develop a deeper understanding of how national and global decisions impact our state’s agriculture.”

Throughout the seminar, Class 43 Fellows visited a variety of organizations and institutions that influence agriculture at both regional and national levels. Highlights of the experience included a tour of MyCo Planet, an urban mushroom farm; meetings with the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City; and a discussion with the Region 7 Director of the Environmental Protection Agency.

In Washington, D.C., Fellows explored the intersection of policy and agriculture with visits to the U.S. Capitol, the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Pork Producers Council. The group learned about international relations through discussions with the embassies of Canada and Spain. They also had the opportunity to meet with Nebraska Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts to discuss key agricultural issues impacting the state. An onsite evaluation of the historic Battle of Gettysburg provided a unique perspective on leadership and decision-making in times of conflict.

“A person can read news articles and policy releases to try and gain a better grasp on ag policy and current government agency workings,” said Troy Kane, farmer from Carleton and Nebraska LEAD 43 Fellow. “However, when you go and immerse yourself in the agencies and the people involved, you truly grasp a greater understanding, and you become a more informed leader.”

The seminar concluded with visits to the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences and a tour of John Deere in Moline, providing Fellows with insights into agricultural education and cutting-edge equipment innovation.

“This was one of the most intentional travel experiences I have ever been a part of,” said Lily Ziehmer, a technical service manager with the FMC Corporation and a Nebraska LEAD 43 Fellow. “Growing up, I rarely left the farm let alone the state of Nebraska. While visiting the Capitol, talking with lobbyists, visiting national representation for our commodity groups and meeting with foreign embassies, I gained a wealth of understanding about how our political system works in relation to the ag sector.”

Since 1981, the Nebraska LEAD Program is dedicated to developing agricultural leaders who are prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow. Through immersive experiences like the National Study/Travel Seminar, Fellows gain the knowledge and skills needed to be effective advocates for agriculture at the state, national and global levels.

Nebraska LEAD 43 Fellows (by hometown) that participated in the National Study/Travel Seminar are:

CALLAWAY: Lucy Kimball

CARLETON: Troy Kane

DENTON: Payton Schaneman

EDISON: Amy Warner

ERICSON: Neleigh Gehl

FREMONT: Chandler Maly

GOTHENBURG: McKinley Harm

GRETNA: Brennan Costello

HASTINGS: Lily Ziehmer

HAY SPRINGS: Austin Weyers

HOWELLS: Tyler Morton

HUMPHREY: Eric Wemhoff

KEARNEY: Anthony Finke, Dustin Rohde, Trevor Spath

LINCOLN: Luke Baldridge, Sally Welsh

LONG PINE: Spencer Shifflet

LOUP CITY: Cale Harrington

MILFORD: Jared Stauffer

MINATARE: Austin Kniss

MULLEN: Kyle Phillips

NEHAWKA: Sophia Svanda

NORFOLK: Jake Judge, Courtney Nelson

ORD: Ben Edwards

OSCEOLA: Anthony Mestl

SUPERIOR: John Sullivan

WAHOO: Jacobi Swanson

WAYNE: Bobby Reifenrath

The Nebraska LEAD Program includes Nebraskans currently active in production agriculture and agribusiness and is a two-year leadership development program under the direction of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

For more information, or to request an application for Nebraska LEAD 44 which begins in the fall of 2025, contact the Nebraska LEAD Program online at lead.unl.edu . The application deadline is June 15.

About the Nebraska LEAD Program

The Nebraska LEAD Program was established in 1981 with the mission of developing agriculture leaders from Nebraska’s farming, ranching and agribusiness sectors. Over the past four decades, the program has graduated nearly 1,200 fellows who have gone on to serve in leadership roles at the local, state, national and international levels. The two-year program offers participants a unique blend of education, travel and personal development opportunities, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to lead in a rapidly changing world.

–University of Nebraska-Lincoln