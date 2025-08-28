Nebraska LEAD Program Announces Class 44 Fellows

Lincoln, Neb., August 28 — The Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development (LEAD) Program is pleased to announce the selection of 27 exceptional individuals as Fellows of Nebraska LEAD Class 44. Chosen for their leadership potential, commitment to agriculture and dedication to their communities, these Fellows represent a wide range of backgrounds within Nebraska’s agricultural industry.



Starting this September and over the next two years, Class 44 Fellows will engage in a comprehensive curriculum designed to strengthen their leadership skills, expand their knowledge of state, national and global agricultural issues, all while preparing them to serve as leaders in their communities and industries.



“I am thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of individuals to Nebraska LEAD Class 44,” said Kurtis Harms, Director of the Nebraska LEAD Program. “Nebraska LEAD Class 44 represents the next generation of leaders who will help guide our state forward. These individuals bring unique experiences, perspectives and energy to the program. I’m eager to see how they will grow through this journey and the positive impact they’ll make in their communities and across Nebraska agriculture.”



The Nebraska LEAD Program, now in its 44th year, has a long-standing mission of developing agricultural leaders who are equipped to address the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska and beyond. Through in-state seminars, a national study experience and an international study/travel seminar, the program provides Fellows with the skills and experiences necessary to lead effectively in an ever-changing agricultural landscape.



Nebraska LEAD 44 Fellows by city/town are:



AINSWORTH: Katie Steffen

ALBION: Jaclyn Frey

AURORA: Amanda Schultz

BASSETT: Erika Coulter

BRIDGEPORT: Alexis Corman

BUTTE: Britanie Brewster

BYRON: Jake Beam

CALLAWAY: Stacey Guthard

CHAMPION: Daniel Hogsett

CLARKS: Tana Pankoke

COLUMBUS: Valerie Bohuslavsky

FUNK: Shane Wohlgemuth

GLENVIL: Kelsey Scheer

HEMINGFORD: Colt Foster

HOWELLS: Justin Morton

KEARNEY: Garrett Elfeldt, Chase Hoffschneider, Camille Koehn

LEIGH: Matthew Cross

LINCOLN: Jacob Schlick, Dillon Kuehn, Katelyn Leibhart

MASON CITY: Sarah Zimmer

MERNA: Brandon Miller

NORTH PLATTE: Trey Bahler

OMAHA: Peter Martin

RED CLOUD: Erin Slieter

–UNL Extension