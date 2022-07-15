Nebraska: Local 4-H Members Compete in Livestock Judging Contest

North Platte– Lincoln County 4-H members competed in the 2022 Premier Animal Science Event livestock judging contest in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 23, 2022.

The contestants judged swine, sheep, goats, and cattle while also giving reasons for their placings of those animals. In the contest, the contestants were scored for their placings of the animals and their reasonings.

The Lincoln County intermediate team received 4th place overall at the state PASE livestock judging contest with team members Cauy Robinson, Allyson Kemp, Regan Martin, and Keigan Kershner.

The remaining results from the PASE livestock judging contest are as follows:

Intermediate team: 1st high overall swine, 2nd high overall reasons, and 2nd high overall sheep/goats

Cauy Robinson: 18th overall individual- cattle, 3rd overall individual- reasons, 8th overall- sheep/goats, 3rd overall- swine, and 6th high individual overall

Allyson Kemp: Intermediate high overall individual, 1st in sheep/goats, 4th in cattle, 5th in reasons, and 7th in swine

Brylie Robinson: Senior 7th high overall individual- reasons and Senior 25th high overall individual- cattle

Matt Bruns: Senior 2nd high overall individual sheep/goats, Senior 4th in cattle, Senior 4th place high overall individual reasons, and Senior 5th high place overall individual

Jake Henry (not pictured): Senior 16th overall high individual- swine and Senior 20th overall individual out of 99.

Pictured are the members of the intermediate team Cauy Robinson, Allyson Kemp, Regan Martin, and Keigan Kershner.



Pictured is senior livestock judger, Matt Bruns.



Pictured is senior livestock judger, Brylie Robinson. UNL Extension

Courtesy photos

–UNL Extension