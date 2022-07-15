Nebraska: Local 4-H Members Compete in Livestock Judging Contest
North Platte– Lincoln County 4-H members competed in the 2022 Premier Animal Science Event livestock judging contest in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 23, 2022.
The contestants judged swine, sheep, goats, and cattle while also giving reasons for their placings of those animals. In the contest, the contestants were scored for their placings of the animals and their reasonings.
The Lincoln County intermediate team received 4th place overall at the state PASE livestock judging contest with team members Cauy Robinson, Allyson Kemp, Regan Martin, and Keigan Kershner.
The remaining results from the PASE livestock judging contest are as follows:
Intermediate team: 1st high overall swine, 2nd high overall reasons, and 2nd high overall sheep/goats
Cauy Robinson: 18th overall individual- cattle, 3rd overall individual- reasons, 8th overall- sheep/goats, 3rd overall- swine, and 6th high individual overall
Allyson Kemp: Intermediate high overall individual, 1st in sheep/goats, 4th in cattle, 5th in reasons, and 7th in swine
Brylie Robinson: Senior 7th high overall individual- reasons and Senior 25th high overall individual- cattle
Matt Bruns: Senior 2nd high overall individual sheep/goats, Senior 4th in cattle, Senior 4th place high overall individual reasons, and Senior 5th high place overall individual
Jake Henry (not pictured): Senior 16th overall high individual- swine and Senior 20th overall individual out of 99.
–UNL Extension
