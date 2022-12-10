Nebraska man named President of American Shorthorn Association

Front Row Left to Right: John Russell, John Sonderman, Toby Jordan, Montie Soules, Back Row Left to Right: Jeff Bedwell, Joe Bales, Rick Osterday, Lee Miller. Courtesy photo

Shorthorn

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (December 8, 2022) – During the American Shorthorn Association Annual Meeting on November 19th, delegates from across the country gathered to elect new ASA board members and officers at the Hilton Kansas City Airport.

The nominating committee submitted three candidates for the available positions: Lee Miller of Ohio, Rick Osterday of South Dakota and John Russell of Texas. All three will serve a three-year term; Miller and Russell will serve their second term; this will be Osterday’s first term.

The board elected new officers for the nine-member board. John Sonderman of Nebraska was elected President and Toby Jordan of Indiana was elected Vice President. Joe Bales of Tennessee was appointed as the Executive Director. These six will serve alongside Board Members: Dave Greenhorn of Ohio, Mark Gordon of Illinois and Jeff Bedwell of Oklahoma.

During the meeting, the association recognized retiring board member, Jerrell Crow of Oklahoma for his three years of service on the Board of Directors.

–American Shorthorn Association