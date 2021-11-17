Nebraska man to serve on Shorthorn board

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (November 17, 2021) – During the American Shorthorn Association Annual Meeting on October 23, delegates from across the country gathered to elect new ASA board members and officers at the Hilton Kansas City Airport.

The nominating committee submitted three candidates for the available positions. Jeff Bedwell of Isabella, Okla., Toby Jordan of Rensselaer, Ind. and John Sonderman of Columbus, Neb. All three will serve a three-year term; Bedwell will serve his first term, Jordan and Sonderman will serve their second term.

The board elected new officers for the nine-member board. Joe Bales of Morristown, Tenn. was elected president and John Sonderman of Columbus, Neb. was elected vice president. Dave Greenhorn of Waynesville, Ohio was appointed as the executive director. They serve alongside Board Members Toby Jordan of Indiana, Jerrell Crow of Oklahoma, Lee Miller of Ohio, John Russell of Texas, Mark Gordon of Illinois and Jeff Bedwell of Oklahoma.

During the meeting, the association recognized Hugh Mooney of Calif. for his six years on the Board of Directors. Most recently, Mooney served as president following his time as a director and Vice-President.

–American Shorthorn Association