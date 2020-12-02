Nebraska Natives Claim Grand Prize Giveaways at 137th Angus Annual Meeting

While the event looked different in landscape, the giveaways exceeded expectations.

American Angus Association® members and Angus enthusiasts who registered to attend the 137th Angus Annual Meeting in Kansas City or online were entered to win one of two incredible grand prize giveaways. The winners were announced to attendees on Nov. 9 at the 137th Annual Meeting. Registrants were entered to win a Priefert and Tru-Test by Datamars complete cattle handling system and the versatile John Deere XUV835M Gator™ Crossover Utility Vehicle to enhance their operations.

Designed to alleviate stress for cattle and the producer, the Priefert Rodeo and Ranch Equipment Model S04 Squeeze Chute is their No. 1 selling chute of all time. The S04 Squeeze Chute helps take the “work” out of working cattle and is designed to be easy on the cow, and easy on the operator. The prize also included a Tru-Test by Datamars S3 weigh system that includes on S3 indicator and one set of MP600 load bars. The generous sponsorship package will allow producers to handle their livestock safely and efficiently and make informed management decisions in the future.

Kelly Johnstone of Albion, Nebraska, took home the complete Priefert Rodeo and Ranch Equipment and Tru-Test by Datamars cattle handling system valued at $7,247.

Bill Rishel of North Platte, Nebraska, was the lucky winner of the XUV835M Gator™ Crossover Utility Vehicle. Donated by John Deere, the versatile utility vehicle has a retail value of more than $16,569 and features a three-person cockpit with power steering, front and rear suspension, and 54-hp gasoline engine. Rishel can utilize the Gator to stay warm in the winter or cool in the summer, making ranch work a breeze in any situation.

Giveaway sponsors Priefert, Tru-Test by Datamars and John Deere created a valuable and memorable convention for two lucky 137th Annual Meeting attendees.

To learn more about the 137th Annual Meeting and our generous sponsors, visit angusconvention.com. For more American Angus Association news and information, visit angus.org.

— Angus Communications