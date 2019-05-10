Nebraska Rancher Panel to Discuss Generational Transition Planning at Upcoming Meetings

What happens if your family’s ranching or farming operation is unable to transfer to the next generation? Now is the time to start your transition!

Meetings will be held this summer to help families navigate the common landmines including legal, financial, and communication issues.

Several respected Nebraska ranchers and farmers have agreed to share their experiences with generational transitions at upcoming meetings. Learn from this panel of producers, who have experienced transitions, each in their own way. The panel will discuss what worked and what did not work for their operations and families.

An experienced attorney will also cover helpful legal tools to transition your farm or ranch to the next generation. Pamela Olsen is an experienced estate planning attorney in the areas of estate and long-term care planning. Olsen will discuss succession and transition planning issues for farms and ranches. Sufficient time will allow for questions from the audience.

Two meetings are scheduled for this summer. A meeting will be held from 10:00 A.M. CT until 2:30 P.M. CT on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the West Central Research & Extension Center (Synder meeting room) in North Platte, Nebraska. The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition’s Summer Tour will follow the next day. Call the Extension Office at 308-532-2683 or randy.saner@unl.edu to register. Meal count is appreciated one week prior, but walk-ins are welcome.

The second summer meeting will be held during the Nebraska Grazing Conference in Kearney on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6 P.M. until 9 P.M. CT. Call Bethany Johnston at 308-348-2015 or RanchTransition@outlook.com to register.

The registration fee is $15 and includes a meal. Walk-ins are welcome, but registrations are requested one week in advance for meal counts.

These meeting are sponsored by the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition and Nebraska Extension, with support from the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program with funding from the NIFA-USDA.

–Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition