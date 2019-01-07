Nebraska Rancher Panel to talk transition planning Feb. 12

What happens if your family's ranching or farming operation is unable to transfer to the next generation? Now is the time to start your transition! A meeting will be held at Broken Bow, Nebraska to help families navigate the common landmines including legal, financial, and communication issues.

Several respected Nebraska ranchers and farmers have agreed to share their experiences with generational transitions at upcoming meetings. Learn from this panel of producers, who have experienced transitions, each in their own way. The panel will discuss what worked and what did not work for their operations and families.

An experienced attorney will also cover helpful legal tools to transition your farm or ranch to the next generation. Pamela Olsen, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, is an experienced estate planning attorney in the areas of estate and long-term care planning. Olsen will discuss succession and transition planning issues for farms and ranches. Sufficient time will allow for questions from the audience.

The meeting will be held from 10 A.M. CT until 2:30 P.M. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at the Tumbleweed Cafe (meeting room) in Broken Bow, Nebraska.

The registration fee is $15 and includes lunch. Walk-ins are welcome, but registrations are requested one week in advance for meal counts. You can register for the Broken Bow location by contacting Troy Walz, email – twalz1@unl.edu, call – 308-872-6831.

This meeting is sponsored by the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition, Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Environmental Trust, and the World Wildlife Fund.

–Nebraska Rancher Panel