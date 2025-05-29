Two Free Farm & Ranch Succession Workshops

Rural Response Hotline lead staff Michelle Soll announced the two free 4-hour educational workshops that will coverthe following:

• Estate and succession planning: considerations, decisions & tools

• Transfer, death and other tax considerations, including portability

• The use of LLCs in farm and ranch succession, including buy-sell agreements and asset protection

• Options, lease rights, preemptive rights

• Finance and management issues in succession planning

The workshop presenters will be Joe Hawbaker, Agricultural Law attorney with Weston Svoboda; Dave Goeller, FarmTransition Specialist; and Jessica Groskopf, Nebraska Extension Educator.

Michelle Soll said, “These popular educational workshops are intended to assist farm and ranch families in forming business succession and estate plans, or in reviewing their existing plans. Transitioning assets to the next generation gets complicated, and situations change, so it is always good to begin the planning process as soon as possible, and to review your plans to make sure they are still appropriate. The public is welcome to attend. We encourage people with questions or who want to register, to call (800) 464-0258. We encourage people to register to help us plan for the noon meal.”

The Nebraska Rural Response Hotline, together with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture Beginning Farm Tax Credit and Negotiations Programs, Nebraska Extension, and Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation are hosting these workshops for Nebraska farm and ranch families, and also provide a complimentary lunch.

The first workshop will be Wednesday, June 25,2025, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Bridgeport at the Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 North Main Street.

The second workshop will be Thursday, June 26, 2025, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Chadron State College, 400 East 12th Street, in the Ponderosa Room in the Student Center.

–Nebraska Rural Response Council/Hotline