Nebraska: Scholarship opportunity available for aspiring entrepreneurs

Lincoln, Neb., Oct. 7, 2024 —The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln is seeking students with a passion for entrepreneurship and a drive to turn their purpose into action.



Scholarship applications for the 2025-2026 academic year are now being accepted, welcoming both incoming and current students of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources who have prior experience in FFA or 4-H. Applications are due by midnight on January 15, 2025. Applications can be found on the Engler website at https://englerjourney.com .Since 2012 over $2 million has been invested in empowering future entrepreneurs and innovators through this program. The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program is designed to empower enterprise builders. Participation in the program is not restricted to scholarship recipients.

The Engler program began in 2010 with a $20 million gift from the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation. The mission of the program is to embolden people on the courageous pursuit of their purpose through the art and practice of entrepreneurship. The program offers an academic minor while serving as an intersection in which students from a diverse array of majors and business interests can come together in pursuit of the American Dream.For more information, visit https://englerjourney.com or contact Tom Field.

–University of Nebraska