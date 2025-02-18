Nebraska Seedstock Producer Elected Region VII Vice President of the Federation of State Beef Councils

Kearney, NE (Feb. 17, 2025) – Mark Goes of Odell, Nebraska, was elected Region VII vice president of the Federation of State Beef Councils during CattleCon 2025, held Feb. 4-6, in San Antonio, Texas. Goes will represent Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota during his three-year term.



The vision of the Federation of State Beef Councils is to build beef demand by inspiring, unifying and supporting an effective and coordinated state and national Checkoff partnership. It provides a voice for producers and qualified state beef councils (QSBCs) to collectively give direction to the Beef Checkoff.



“Serving as Region VII Federation vice president allows me to further my lifelong goal of positively impacting the beef industry,” said Goes. “I hope my practicality and ability to see the big picture help bring fellow producers to the table to guide the work of the Federation and the Beef Checkoff.”



Among other duties, the regional vice president works closely with state beef councils, coordinates regional activities, facilitates Federation Division regional elections and champions Checkoff efforts within the region, especially state beef council engagement in the Federation.



A fifth-generation cattle producer, Goes and his wife, Patty, own and operate M&P Gelbvieh Seedstock, marketing breeding sires and females across the United States. With a focus on conserving natural resources, Goes utilizes a grazing management system that encourages regeneration of the tallgrass prairie in southeastern Nebraska. A committed volunteer, Goes has served in a variety of leadership roles for local, state and national organizations including the Nebraska Beef Council, Nebraska Cattlemen and the American Gelbvieh Foundation.



For more information about the work of the Federation of State Beef Councils and the Beef Checkoff, visit http://www.beefboard.org.

–Nebraska Beef Council

