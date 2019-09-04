Nebraska to host 2019 Range Beef Cow Symposium Nov. 18-20 at Mitchell

The 2019 Range Beef Cow Symposium, the 26th iteration of this four-state educational event, will return to Nebraska with a Nov. 18-20 run at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds Events Center in Mitchell.

“Moving Science into Practice” is this year’s theme. Industry experts will speak about a wide range of topics, including headline-grabbing debates such as cell-cultured meats, as well as a wide range of industry concerns such as finances, reproduction, calving, and nutrition.

The Range Beef Cow Symposium (RBCS) has been offered every other year since 1969, hosted by the University of Nebraska, the University of Wyoming, South Dakota State, and Colorado State. The event rotates among Colorado, western Nebraska, western South Dakota and Wyoming, and its focus is beef production issues in the western states.

Registration is open and available on-line at https://beef.unl.edu/range-beef-cow-symposium. The website allows people to register and pay online, as well as providing information and printable forms for mail-in participants

For more information, contact UNL Cow-calf/Stocker Specialist Karla Wilke at 308-632-1245 at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center or kjenkins2@unl.edu.

“The Range Beef Cow Symposium is a great place for producers to visit with industry personnel about pharmaceutical options, cattle handling equipment, agricultural loans, breed selection, nutritional products, and so much more all in one location,” Wilke said.

The RBCS attracts attendees from across the region and more than 80 agribusinesses, with its long-standing history of emphasizing education on such topics as nutrition and management, marketing, reproduction, genetic selection, grazing management, and estate planning.

This year’s agenda will blend familiar offerings with new ways of sharing knowledge. On the afternoon of Nov. 18, Beef Quality Assurance certification will be offered, followed by a Ron Gill Stockmanship Clinic.

On Nov. 19 and 20, the morning sessions will consist of traditional topics indoors at the events center. But part of the afternoon each day will consist of breakout sessions with hands-on presentations. Each of these will be repeated several times, and symposium attendees also can spend this time visiting vendors and interact with the industry-supporting services who help sponsor the event.

Each evening is rounded out with a “bull pen” session, following an evening meal in Gering at the Gering Civic Center, which allows producers to interact with the speakers from that day, and have thought-provoking discussions about the topics that were presented.

A partial list of topic highlights (full list at the website above):

· Cattle-handling demonstration using dogs by Juan Reyes of MR Angus Ranch, Wheatland, Wyo.

· How the RA Brown Ranch has remained a family ranch since 1906 and the changes that have kept the business thriving, Donnell Brown

· Market outlook by Jim Robb of the Livestock Marketing Information Center

· Cell-cultured meats by Dr. Alison Van Eenennaam, Extension Specialist, University of California Davis Department of Animal Science

· Cash Lease vs Shares When You Don’t Own the Cows, Aaron Berger, UNL Extension Beef Educator

· How to Pick and Manage Recipient Cows for an Embryo Transfer Program, Jaclyn Wilson, Wilson Ranch, Lakeside, and Scott Lake, University of Wyoming Extension Livestock Specialist

· How to Correct Malpresentations at Calving for the Best Delivery and Outcome, Dr. Caitlin Mersserschmidt, Iowa State University Veterinary School

· Can You Use Manure to Determine Dietary Nutrient Deficiencies, Adele Harty, South Dakota State University Extension, and Jay Jenkins, Nebraska Extension.

–UNL Extension