Nebraska Tough: Breakaway Roping and All-Around World Titles

Nebraska girls have been making waves at the junior high and high school levels this summer. It started in Perry, Georgia, with three girls who placed top 10 in the breakaway average at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, a Rookie All-Around Cowgirl, and the girls’ team placing fourth overall. Then Kieley Walz brought it home with a breakaway roping world title at the National High School Finals in Gillette, Wyoming, while the women’s team placed eighth.

Winning was on Walz’s mind from the moment she arrived in Gillette. Backed with hours of practice, work and mental preparation, she was confident she knew what she had to do. At state finals she was focused on qualifying for nationals; however, after she made it, “it was all or nothing,” she said.

During the week she spent her time with friends, roping the bale with her dad and taking notes on every calf during the performances. When it was time to rope, she’d visualize the run she planned on making while warming up her horse. Her dad would meet her behind the box to talk about the game plan, “before every run, it was me and my dad back there.”

Backing into the box, she’d remind herself of three things, “just do the best you can, don’t over think it, never safety up.” Which certainly paid off after roping her first calf in 1.97 seconds; she won the round, but she wasn’t done yet.

Walz went on to post the fastest time of the week in the second round, 1.95 seconds. This was the calf she was the most nervous for, “I could feel my blood pumping everywhere, through my ears and my chest,” she said.

However, her all or nothing mindset prevailed, and the stress that had built up all week was relieved. Going into the short go she was four tenths of a second ahead in the average and knew all she had to do was catch. Although she may have had room for another swing, in true Kieley fashion, she let it all hang out there in two swings and 2.27 seconds to claim her world championship.

Walz took a commanding lead in the breakaway throughout the week and never let off the gas. Her 12-year-old mare Bella, who started as a barrel horse but found her calling roping calves, stayed solid for her all week. Bella’s training was a “family effort,” Walz said. She’s by their stud Ima Firefighter, who stands at Walz Performance Horses, her family’s horse ranch in Ainsworth, Nebraska.

The competition she’s grown accustomed to in Nebraska prepared her mentally and physically for the finals. “It’s awesome that it’s tough, it pushes us all to do good.”

Kieley Walz NHSFR awards. Kieley Walz | Courtesy photo

Kieley Walz makes a 1.97 catch in the first round. Acentric Rodeo | Courtesy photo

Kieley Walz NHSFR award ceremony.

Kieley’s mother Sonya Walz is swinging a rope again after a few years out of the game. Raised on a ranch near Reva in Harding County, South Dakota, she attended Harding County High School and the University of Wyoming. She rodeoed her entire life and qualified for the high school and college finals in breakaway. She also earned NRCA and mid-states’ championships. Her daughters have now inspired her get back into roping. “Now that my daughters are such intense ropers, I have gotten back into it myself as well,” she said.

Sonya is married to Jim Walz, a Cornhusker and their youngest daughter Kinsey recently finished 20th in the barrel racing average at the National unior High Finals rodeo on another home-grown horse, “She’s a Firefighter.”

Although Nebraska is her home now, “South Dakota will always hold a special place in my heart,” she said.

Fast roping and tough competition isn’t exclusive to the older girls in Nebraska, the junior high kids are at their heels and proving themselves a force to be reckoned with.

Brynne McCully, a 13-year-old cowgirl of Mullen, Nebraska was the highest placing Nebraska girl in the National Junior High Rodeo Association Finals breakaway roping. She ended fourth in the breakaway average and fourth in the all-around rookie cowgirl. All the girls had similar thoughts before backing in the box, for McCully her’s were to “breathe, score sharp, and rope better.”

Brynne McCully roping her 1st round calf at the NJHFR. Acentric Rodeo | Courtesy photo

Allyx Forre, 14, of Newman Grove, Nebraska, was the next in line. She placed sixth in the breakaway average and 14th in the goat tying. Although this was her first nationals, she had an unshakeable confidence while competing, “I knew what I had to do, and I knew I could do it,” she said. Her dad followed up with the very straight forward advice to “just get the job done.”

Sage Dyer, 14, of Crawford, Nebraska, rounded out the girls who finished in the top 10. Aboard her mare that was passed down from her sister, she ended eighth in the breakaway average. Her plan to “just rope one calf at a time,” payed off and proved just how tough this team was.

Sage Dyer roping at the Thedford junior high rodeo. Sandall Photography | Courtesy photo

Even though they were competing against each other, the girls were excited to represent their state together, “they’re like my best friends,” said Forre. She also added that her good friend, Emerson McIntyre, of Grand Island, Nebraska, could’ve been right there with them but unfortunately didn’t have the first-round calf she needed. She did however go on to finish 13th in the pole bending average.

Marisa Wykert, a 12-year-old from Grant, Nebraska, took home a prestigious award; she was named the All-Around Rookie Cowgirl and placed seventh in the barrel racing average. She also qualified in the ribbon roping with her partner Trey Blackmore of Chambers, Nebraska. They had a top 20 finish in the first round but unfortunately didn’t have much luck after that.

Marisa Wykert making her 1st round barrel run. Acentric Rodeo | Courtesy photo

On her way to the finals, she had asked her mom if they give an award for the all-around rookie cowgirl, and while they certainly did, it wasn’t something she prioritized. Her focus for the week was to make smooth runs and knew if she did that, “the time would take care of itself.”

She thought that the steep competition across all events in Nebraska prepared her to compete at a national level. Across the board, all the girls felt honored to be a part of such a salty team and were happy to show people how tough Nebraska rodeo really is.