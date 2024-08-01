Nebraska Water, Crops and Soil Health Field Day set for September 5

NORTH PLATTE, NEB.–– The West Central Research, Extension and Education Center will host its 20th annual Water, Crops and Soil Health Field Day on September 5 at 8:30 a.m.

All area producers are encouraged to attend the field day free of charge to learn more about water, crops and soil health. A complimentary lunch will be offered to those in attendance.

The field day will begin with registration and continue with demonstrations, field tours, discussions and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the Natural Resources Conservation Service rainfall simulator to better understand water and its impact.

Local researchers and experts will discuss weed control, water management, pesticide applications, soil health, carbon markets, and other topics. Interested participants will receive continuing education units from the Certified Crop Advisor Program by participating in the field day and learning more about soil health.

Vendors will be available throughout the day to offer information on how they can help grow and better participants’ operations.

To find the itinerary and register for the field day, visit go.unl.edu/wcfieldday.

UNL | Courtesy photo WCREEC-Field-Day-Corn

–UNL Extension