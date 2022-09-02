Nebraska: Wellfleet Fall Festival, Sept. 9-10

The Wellfleet Community Club of Wellfleet, Nebraska, welcomes everyone to their Fall Festival, Sept. 9-10.

September 9, spectators can attend a Ranch Rodeo, with Calcutta beginning at 7 pm. Food, beer garden and live music will entertain on Main Street.

Saturday, Sept. 10 offers a variety of activities including Kayak races at 9 am at Wellfleet Lake, Breakfast and bake sale at 9 am at the picnic shelter, mini train rides throughout the day, cowboy mounted shooting at 10 am, craft and vendor show as well as farmers market from 10 am to 3 pm.

A flower and vegetable show will also be available from 10-3, Sand Volleyball at 10 am, antique tractor pull at 11 am, free barbecue at noon, then kids activities starting at 1 pm.

See a parade on Main Street at 2 pm, horse races and Calcutta at 2:30 pm right down main street, then team sorting at 3 pm, and a free dance at 8 pm. For more details, contact Nancy Schmitz at 308-362-4576.

–Wellfleet Community Club