Nebraska Wildfire Devastates Broken Bow Community

A wildfire in Custer County, Nebraska, burned approximately 2800 acres on December 19, 2024. One fatality was reported due to a UTV accident while cattle were being moved to safety ahead of the fire.

Custer County Emergency Management reported the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 3:38 p.m. December 19 to a fire near Round Valley Road and Gates Road.

“The fire spread quickly to the southeast, driven by 40 mile per hour wind gusts,” Custer County Emergency Manager Mark Rempe stated in a press conference December 20. More than 30 volunteer fire departments provided mutual aid. A complete listing was not available as of press time.

As of 11 p.m. December 19, the fire was approximately 25% contained; by midday, December 20, estimations were around 35% containment.

“Crews worked through the night,” Rempe stated. “The forward progress of the fire has been stopped, but fire crews remain in the area.”

Fire marshals and investigators were at the scene on December 20 and determined the fire started in the ditch along Round Valley Road, and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.

Three uninhabited structures were lost in the fire. No injuries were reported, but one man lost his life.

According to an official press release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle rollover was reported on private property near the Adams Land and Cattle East Lot. Emergency personnel with the Broken Bow Fire and Rescue responded to the call and began life saving measures on the scene. The driver, 40 year old Chase W. Christen was assisting neighbors in moving cattle away from the range fire when his UTV rolled. Christen was transported to the Jennie M. Melham Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all those affected by this tragedy,” Chief Deputy Adam Miller stated in the press release.

During the Friday press conference, Custer County Emergency personnel and Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department expressed gratitude for all of the mutual aid provided and for donations of food and drinks supplied for fire crews.

Area rancher Leah Peterson said that people in ag communities never hesitate risking personal harm to get livestock to safety, protect feed resources and help their neighbors in the face of a wildfire. She has known Chase Christen since he was born.

“Chase was our children’s 4-H club leader,” she said. “He was a lifelong, devoted agriculturalist and rancher who raised some mighty fine Red Angus cows.”

The community is devastated by the loss.

“I had to go to town for parts this morning and everyone in the shop was sobered, knowing it could have been them,” Peterson said. “Chase’s story is like everyone else’s: he went to lend help to neighbors in need, and an accident happened.”

Even when you practice all the caution and care possible, accidents happen, Peterson said.

“Chase would want to be remembered for his passion and dedication,” Peterson said. “He was where he wanted to be. He wouldn’t want people to get caught up in the tragedy [of his death] but to focus on the goodness of helping one another.”

Still, the time of the year makes this loss exceptionally hard for the community.

“I’m a big advocate for planned prescribed burn work; it has a place on the prairie. But there is such a big difference between a planned burn and a wildfire,” Peterson said.

“The fuel load was high,” she said. “The fire roared right through spring calving grounds where grass had been preserved to be ready for February and March. These pastures were just as they should have been.”

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln drought monitor indicates that nearly 100 percent of Custer County is in Severe Drought (D-2) conditions. The seasonal outlook through March 31, 2025 indicates that drought is likely to persist in the area.

Fire danger is high in the area, Peterson said, and people need to be vigilant.

“Personal accountability and preparedness are so important in dry conditions,” she said. “A tiny accident can have devastating effects. Our wildfire conditions are very bleak; people need to have a plan and do everything possible to be prepared.”

A memorial has been established for Chase Christen’s three children. Donations may be sent in care of Govier Brothers Mortuary at 542 South 9th Ave Broken Bow, NE 68822.