Nebraska woman named to AQHA Team Wrangler

Andrea Pennock (Flying Easy Ranch, McCook NE) was honored as a new member of AQHA’s Team Wrangler at the 2021 AQHA World Show in Oklahoma City. Sponsored by Wrangler, Pennock is recognized for her contributions and ongoing commitment to the AQHA breed and horse industry. Team Wrangler is a joint effort between Wrangler and the American Quarter Horse Association which promotes educational outreach for the equine industry by providing clinics to horse enthusiasts across the globe.

Pennock is one of only two AQHA Professional Horsemen in the State of Nebraska, the only one on Team Wrangler, and she now serves on an international scale with only 24 members chosen worldwide. She is an accredited Resistance Free trainer and clinician, having traveled much of the West Coast and Midwest conducting clinics, as well as holding clinics and training at the Flying Easy Ranch, McCook NE, co-owned with her husband Bill Pennock. She was also a Rocky Mountain Horse expo clinician in Denver.

Andrea Pennock



