Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference: Feb. 24-25, Kearney

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be held in person this year, Feb. 24-25, 2022, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney, Neb.

“We are excited to be hosting the conference in-person this year. While we are thankful we could meet online last year, it just can’t replace the face-to-face interaction that makes this conference so great,” said Jessica Groskopf, director of the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program.

The two-day conference will offer a variety of topics. This year, the conference will feature over 20 workshop sessions. Through this workshop sessions, attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.

“This year, we also have an excellent line-up of keynote speakers that our attendees will really enjoy,” said Groskopf. “Katie Dilse, Carey Portell, and Maggie Holub will be joining us at the conference, and each of them has a unique background and story to tell that will inspire attendees.”

To kick off the conference on Thursday, Feb. 24, participants will hear from Dilse, a North Dakota farm girl. She was named one of the Top 40 under 40 by the Business Watch magazine for her professional development, community contributions, and influential voice. Coming from an agricultural background, she understands the importance of the work women in agriculture do every day.

To wrap up the first day of the conference, Portell, a cattle farmer located in mid-Missouri, will inspire attendees by talking about how she has overcome barriers after a fatal drunk-driving crash and is now thriving with disabilities.

On Friday, Feb. 25, Holub, a Nebraska crop farmer, will tell her story of returning to the farm after her father passed away. She will discuss balancing the farm, fitness, and a full-time career with Farm Credit Services of America.

Registration for the two-day event will open on Jan. 4, 2022, on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, wia.unl.edu. The cost to attend is $150 for participants who register on or before Feb. 9. Registration increases to $175 on Feb. 10. Scholarships are available for students, and more information about applying can be found on wia.unl.edu.

–UNL Extension