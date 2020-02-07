NE Women in Agriculture Conference is Feb. 20-21

The annual Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will celebrate 35 years Feb. 20 and 21 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney.

Workshops and presentations will offer tools and information to help women better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.

“We are so excited, 35 years later, about the growth this conference has experienced,” said Jessica Groskopf, director of Nebraska Women in Agriculture. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting women with the tools, skills and relationships they can use to become even more effective in agriculture.”

Both single- and two-day registrations will open Jan. 6 on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website. The costs are $75 for one day and $125 for both days through Feb. 9; after that, the two-day cost is $150. Scholarships are available for students, 4-H members and FFA members.

Designed to educate and uplift women who are involved in any aspect of Nebraska’s agricultural industry, the event will focus on the five areas of agricultural risk management: production, market, financial, human and legal.

The conference will feature more than 30 workshops and five speakers, including author Michele Payn, blogger Lauren Eberspacher and beef advocate Amanda Radke.

